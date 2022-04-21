Ramadan in UAE: 1.3 million meals donated from surplus food in one week

Cutlets can be fried, baked or made on a heated pan
A total of 1.3 million meals have been secured to the needy from surplus food in the UAE, exceeding the target of ‘1 Million Saved Meals’ campaign in just one week.
Launched by the UAE Food Bank under the massive ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign, the ‘1 Million Saved Meals Campaign’ recycles unused food from hotels, food establishments, supermarkets, vegetable and fruit markets and delivers it to underprivileged families and labourers across the country.
While the target was to secure 33,000 meals a day, Dr Issam Sharaf Al Hashmi, head of Food Trade Control Section at Dubai Municipality, said the campaign has seen the preparation of 70,000 meals daily.
“We have intensified efforts this Ramadan to reach as many beneficiaries as possible,” said Al Hashmi.
The campaign has attracted over 200 partnering food establishments, supermarkets and hotels who are donating the surplus food to the UAE Food Bank, which, in return, distributes the meals through charity organisations and government entities.
The food undergoes tight inspections before distribution, authorities said.
