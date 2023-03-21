Ramadan in Dubai: Over 60 rest points for police, security personnel during holy month

Dubai Police General Command has announced an initiative to allocate rest points for security and traffic patrols during the holy month of Ramadan.

The General Administration of Logistics Support will equip these rest points with all the necessary needs for Iftar and Suhoor, ensuring that officers can perform their duties to the fullest and in a manner that guarantees their happiness and quality of life.

His Excellency Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem, Director of the General Department of Logistics Support, emphasised that this initiative is a part of the Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to support and provide for its employees, especially during Ramadan.

He added that His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has personally directed and followed up on all aspects related to employee happiness, ensuring that their needs are met and that initiatives and activities are implemented to help them perform their duties effectively.

The initiative will provide rest points at 62 locations across the emirate, including 19 rest points at Enoc service stations, 15 at police stations, 23 at buildings and establishments affiliated with Dubai Police, and five at Dubai's smart police stations (SPS).

The Dubai Police has coordinated with various general departments and police stations to facilitate and organise the process in collaboration with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) and other supporting agencies.

Major General Ghanem emphasized that the initiative was carefully planned and studied to ensure that it does not disrupt the normal pace and progress of work. The aim is to create a Ramadan atmosphere for police officers on duty in all general departments and police stations, especially those in security and traffic patrols, rescue, and emergency services, who work tirelessly around the clock to ensure the safety and security of the public.

