Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Carrefour announces up to 50% discounts on 10,000 items

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 3:10 PM

UAE supermarket chain Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, has revealed it will be doubling customers' savings through several initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Carrefour has planned up to 50 per cent discounts and promotions on more than 10,000 items throughout the month.

New promotions will be launched every week to cater to the diverse consumer demands across multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware.

Extra stock will help to guarantee uninterrupted supply flow and 24-hour shopping experiences in selected stores will ensure customers can find everything they need at any hour.

Christophe Orcet, Head of Commercial and Operations of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, “Our responsibility as an industry leader is to help protect the purchasing power of our customers and make their lives easier during this busy yet rewarding season. Therefore, we are introducing up to 50 per cent offers on more than 10,000 products, and we are stacking enough products to fulfil customer demand without impacting prices.

"Ramadan is an opportunity for us to unite and give back to our communities, which is why at carrefour, we plan to double your charitable donations and contribute 100,000 meals to families in need across the UAE.”

The retail giant's Ramadan campaign extends over 6 weeks and will see many promotions covering bulk deals, discounts on Carrefour’s private-label, and exclusive giveaways from international brands.

Shoppers can win big this Ramadan with gold prizes, shopping vouchers and more up for grabs from Carrefour’s international suppliers.

Plus, Carrefour’s regular customers will be rewarded with double the SHARE points when using Majid Al Futtaim’s loyalty programme.