Look: Abu Dhabi streets light up with 4,000 decorative pieces for the holy month

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has installed decorative imageries and lights with more than 4,000 illuminated shapes across several streets, public squares, and bridges throughout the Emirate.
The initiative is part of celebrations for the holy month of Ramadan, with the support of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain Municipality and Al Dhafrah Region Municipality.
A significant focus of the DMT was to use recycled materials in the decorative structures. They also focused on adopting high-quality electrical connections that withstand all climatic conditions for the safety of residents and public infrastructure.
The DMT praised the UAE’s leadership for its commitment to improving quality of life and spreading happiness among its residents. It also extended Ramadan greetings to residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi and reminded residents of their societal responsibility in being respectful during the holy month.
