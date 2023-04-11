Last 10 days of Ramadan in UAE: 10 changes you will see as holy month ends

This final stretch is the holiest for Muslims, as they believe the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on one of the last 10 nights

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE will step into the last leg of the holy month of Ramadan tomorrow, April 12. This final stretch is the holiest for Muslims as they believe the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan. This night is called Laylat Al Qadr (night of power).

The exact date of the first revelation remains unknown, with Muslims told to look for it in the odd nights of the last 10 days of the holy month. This means that the holiest night in Islam could fall on the nights of Ramadan 21, 23, 25, 27, or 29.

Starting tonight, UAE residents will see several changes, including increase in fasting hours and additional prayers, among others. Here’s how things will change during the last 10 days of Ramadan:

1. Fasting hours to increase to maximum

Muslims fasted for 13 hours and 43 minutes on the first day of the holy month. This has now increased to more than 14 hours. The fasting duration on Ramadan 21 is 14 hours and 21 minutes (Imsak to Iftar).

By the time Ramadan ends, fasting hours would have increased to nearly 14-and-a-half hours. On Ramadan 29, Imsak is at 4.21am, and Iftar at 6.47pm. The fasting hours, therefore, are 14 hours and 26 minutes.

2. Special prayers

Mosques across the country will host special late-night Ramadan prayers called Qiyam-ul-layl. ‘Qiyam’ means to stand and ‘ul-layl’ means the night. Therefore, it literally means standing in the night. The voluntary prayer is usually offered past midnight and can last anywhere between one-and-half hours to three. Muslims can offer it at home or in congregation at mosques, with the aim being to spend a part of the night by worshipping Allah.

3. Spiritual retreat

Many Muslims will retreat to mosques or an area within their homes, with the intention of solely dedicating time to worship Allah. This practice is called I’itikaf.

4. More time in prayers

Non-Muslims will observe their Muslim colleagues spend more time in prayers. Even in offices, they will spot the latter reciting and chanting duas (supplications) and Quran verses.

5. Eid shopping

Shopping malls, stores and markets will be extra crowded over the last 10 days as Muslims rush to buy new clothes for Eid Al Fitr — the Islamic festival marked at the end of the Ramadan.

6. Busy season for tailors

All those new clothes have to be sewn or altered! Usually, tailors stop taking Eid bookings weeks before the festival due to high demand.

7. Demand for henna services to soar

Many women paint their hands with intricate henna designs before Eid. Demand for the service at salons peaks on the last two days of the holy month.

8. Eidiya

Giving Eidiya — special gifts or money for children and loved ones — is a common Eid tradition in several countries, including the UAE.

9. Zakat Al Fitr

Zakat Al Fitr is charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The amount can be given from the first day of Ramadan until the morning of Eid Al Fitr, before the Eid prayer time. This year, the UAE Fatwa Council has set the unified value of Zakat Al Fitr at Dh25.

10. Automated charity

Many Muslims use apps and websites to automate their donations and spread them over the last 10 days of Ramadan. With this, they hope to ensure that they are giving charity on Laylat Al Qadr.

