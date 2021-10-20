Abu Dhabi: Motorists to receive parking violation fines via SMS from Oct 24

Abu Dhabi - Motorists who pay e-ticket fines within 30 days of issuance will benefit from a 25 per cent discount on violations.

By Wam Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 3:30 AM

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) will cancel Mawaqif's paper violation notices and replace them with electronic fines, sent via SMS, starting Sunday, October 24.

Inspectors will issue public parking tickets related to violations in the emirate and send them electronically instead, the ITC of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday.

E-tickets will appear via text messages with all the necessary details pertaining to the violation.

ITC has urged the public to ensure that their contact information contains a valid phone number so that they receive any public parking violations notification. This step will also enable them to benefit from a 25 per cent discount in case the e-ticket fine has been paid within 30 days of issuance.

This initiative supports the process of digital transformation of the ITC services and the expansion of the base of smart services.