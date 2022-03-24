Dubai World Cup 2022: Sheikh Hamdan welcomes participating guests

One of the world’s biggest horse racing tournaments offers a total prize money of $30.5 million

Photo: Twitter/Sheikh Hamdan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 11:19 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 11:22 PM

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today welcomed participants in the 26th Dubai World Cup meeting.

Sheikh Hamdan attended a reception held at the Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, for guests visiting Dubai from across the world to take part in the global horseracing tournament.

Photo: Twitter/Sheikh Hamdan

He said the UAE continues to bring together the world to celebrate the highest excellence in all sectors including the sporting arena and foster the international engagement needed to create a brighter future.

Photo: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

One of the world’s biggest horse racing tournaments, the 26th Dubai World Cup meeting is bringing together the globe’s best racehorses, trainers and jockeys. To be held on March 26 at the Meydan Racecourse, the 26th Dubai World Cup meeting offers a total prize money of $30.5 million.

Photo: WAM

Sheikh Hamdan honoured Emirates Airline, the sponsor of the $12m Group 1 Dubai World Cup at the reception.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group received an appreciation plaque on behalf of the Airline.

Photo: Twitter/Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, and a number of senior officials attended the reception.

Other sponsors honoured at the reception included Longines, DP World, Atlantis Dubai, Mubadala, Azizi Developments, Al Tayer Motors, Nakheel, Ithra Dubai, Emaar and the Al Habtoor Group.

One of the world’s most anticipated equestrian events, the Dubai World Cup is broadcast worldwide to millions. This year’s Dubai World Cup further strengthens Dubai’s status as one of the world’s leading sporting destinations.

The reception for guests was held at the Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, an island overlooking the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa.