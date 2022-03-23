Plenty to play for in supporting acts for Dubai World Cup

The stalls for Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Golden Shaheen, Dubai Turf and the Dubai Sheema Classic, were drawn along with the highlight — the Dubai World Cup — at the opulent Dubai Opera in Downtown on Tuesday

Dubai Kahayla Classic defending champion Deryan during trackwork at Tuesday morning. — Dubai Racing Club

by James Jose Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 12:37 AM Last updated: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 12:39 AM

Quite obviously, all eyes will be on the Dubai World Cup, and rightly so, with the contest over 10 furlongs not just carrying a generous prize purse of $12 million but, more importantly, the aura and the prestige that it holds. But the supporting acts to the headliner are no less and can hold their own on the big night.

And while the Post Positions for the Dubai Kahayla Classic, the lone race for Purebred Arabians and which carries Group 1 status, as well as the Godolphin Mile, Dubai Gold Cup and the UAE Derby, were already drawn prior to the Official Post Position Draw, the stalls for Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Golden Shaheen, Dubai Turf and the Dubai Sheema Classic, were drawn along with the highlight — the Dubai World Cup — at the opulent Dubai Opera in Downtown on Tuesday.

And among them, the Dubai Sheema Classic, a 12-furlong affair on turf, and at $6 million, the second richest prize purse on the night, saw Yibir, draw Gate 12 among the 15-horse field. Saddled by ace British handler Charlie Appleby, the four-year-old from Dubawi was triumphant in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar, USA, last November.

Yibir’s stablemate Dubai Future, the charge of Emirati conditioner Saeed bin Suroor and the mount of Patrick Cosgrave, too drew a wide Gate 14.

G1 Coronation Cup winner Pyledriver, will break from Gate 1, while G1 winners Glory Vase and Shahryar, both from Japan, drew Gates 6 and 8 respectively.

The Shadwell-owned Hukum, trained by Owen Burrows and the ride of veteran jockey Jim Crowley, the 2016 British Champion Jockey, will break from Stall 11.

The Dubai Turf, run over nine furlongs and carrying a prize purse of $5 million, sees the John Gosden-trained Lord North embark on his title defence from Gate 9, while the imposing nine-year-old battle-hardened veteran Lord Glitters, breaks away from a favourable Stall 7. Desert Fire, Godolphin’s representative, has drawn Gate 1, while Shadwell, who are triple-handed with Alfareeq, Haqeeqy and Mohaafeth, will break from Stalls 6, 15 and 5 respectively.

The Dubai Golden Shaheen, a six-furlong affair on dirt, sees US Grade 1 winner Dr. Schivel draw Gate 9, while another Grade 1 winner, Drain The Clock, will break from Stall 3. Japanese stars Chain Of Love and Red Le Zele, have drawn Gate 1 and 2 respectively.

The evening begins with the Kahayla Classic and defending champion Deryan will break from the widest Gate 16, while UAE hope AF Alajaj, saddled by Ernst Oertel and the mount of nine-time UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea will start alongside Deryan from Stall 15.

Bhupat Seemar, who has more or less sewn up the UAE Trainers’ Championship in his debut season, saddles defending champion Secret Ambition from Gate 3, while stablemate Al Nefud breaks from Gate 2. Completing Seemar’s triumvirate is Tuz, who will start from Gate 14.

Godolphin’s Manobo, one of the favourites in the G2 Dubai Gold Cup to be run over 16 furlongs, has drawn Gate 7, while stablemate Volcanic Sky will break from Stall 5.

It is a full house in the Al Quoz Sprint, a six-furlong lighting dash to the finish, and Godolphin have a quartet of fine sprinters with Man Of Promise drawing Gate 12, while Creative Force will break from Stall 9. Mutafawwig drew Stall 5 and Naval Crown got Gate 2.

The UAE Derby sees Antonio Cintra’s Irwin break from Gate 13.