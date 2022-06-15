Netflix renews K-drama 'Sweet Home' for two more seasons

No release date has been revealed for the second instalment of the popular Netflix series
OTT2 months ago
Amid the rise in viewership of Korean projects, Netflix is bringing back the popular K-drama 'Sweet Home' for two more seasons.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Sweet Home' has been renewed for a second and third season, which will be produced this year back-to-back, with season one director Lee Eung-bok returning to the helm.
"In these new seasons, Sweet Home will take on a larger scale with an expanded storyline and cast," the company said in a statement.
'Sweet Home' came out on Netflix in 2020 and was the first South Korean series to enter the company's Top 10 list in the United States, reaching the top 3.
Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, the show's premise is set in a fantastical world where humans turn into savage monsters and wreak terror. One troubled teen and his apartment neighbours are forced to fight to survive -- and somehow hold on to their humanity.
Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Do-hyun, and Kim Nam-hee among others featured in the first season of 'Sweet Home'.
Meanwhile, another Korean drama 'Squid Game' is also in the headlines after it was revealed that the megahit series will be made into an actual real-life game where 456 competitors will be competing for an enormous cash prize of $4.56 million.
