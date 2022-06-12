Squid Game season 2 gets greenlight from Netflix, Gi-hun and Front Man to return

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has a message for the fans

Photo: Twitter/Squid Game

Stop what you’re doing right now and freeze — Squid Game Season 2 is official. After premiering last fall, the South Korean series took the world by storm. The show shattered Netflix streaming records, collected many historic awards and catapulted its cast into global stardom.

In a letter written to the show’s fans, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk says, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.” The streaming platform also dropped a brief teaser on Sunday.

“Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!” read the text alongside the clip, which featured a brief animation of the gigantic animatronic doll that features heavily in the ‘Squid Game’ pilot.

In the dystopian K-drama, citizens gamble away their lives in order to win a life-changing cash prize. Through a lineup of terrifying and brutal childhood games, players are fatally eliminated until there’s one left standing.

Fans might have to wait a bit longer before returning to the games.

“We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story,” executive producer Kim Ji-yeon tells Tudum. “But there’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [Season 2] even better. I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience.”

Although the second season is still in its early stages, Hwang confirms that there will be some familiar faces returning next season. Last year’s winner Gi-hun will be back with The Front Man, in addition to a brand new character.

