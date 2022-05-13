Watch: Passers-by rush to stop moving car, save life of woman who fell sick behind wheel

The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident

A group of strangers saved the life of a woman who fell ill behind the wheel after they noticed that her car was drifting towards traffic.

Releasing the footage from the incident on May 5, Boynton Beach Police in Florida, US, called the passers-by 'Good Samaritans' for helping the woman, who they confirmed had suffered a 'medical episode'.

"We want to reunite them with the woman whose life they saved," the force said on Twitter.

The footage showed the car moving towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop. A woman is seen running out of her own car to bang on the windows and try to halt the vehicle. After she gestures for help, several others are seen smashing the window and moving the woman's car to safety.

"We want to honour the Good Samaritans who stopped to help, but we need help identifying all of them," Boynton Beach Police said in a statement.

Internet users reacted quickly and helped authorities find identify the passers-by. "You all work fast! We have been put in touch with several of the Good Samaritans are coordinating everyone’s schedules to get them together with the woman they rescued," police posted as an update.

