Watch: Passers-by rush to stop moving car, save life of woman who fell sick behind wheel

Virgin Atlantic flight aborted mid-air after airline discovers pilot did not complete training
The plane returned after crew became aware of the 'rostering error'
Offbeat1 week ago
A group of strangers saved the life of a woman who fell ill behind the wheel after they noticed that her car was drifting towards traffic.
Releasing the footage from the incident on May 5, Boynton Beach Police in Florida, US, called the passers-by 'Good Samaritans' for helping the woman, who they confirmed had suffered a 'medical episode'.
"We want to reunite them with the woman whose life they saved," the force said on Twitter.
The footage showed the car moving towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop. A woman is seen running out of her own car to bang on the windows and try to halt the vehicle. After she gestures for help, several others are seen smashing the window and moving the woman's car to safety.
"We want to honour the Good Samaritans who stopped to help, but we need help identifying all of them," Boynton Beach Police said in a statement.
Internet users reacted quickly and helped authorities find identify the passers-by. "You all work fast! We have been put in touch with several of the Good Samaritans are coordinating everyone’s schedules to get them together with the woman they rescued," police posted as an update.
Watch the full video below:
ALSO READ:
The plane returned after crew became aware of the 'rostering error'
Offbeat1 week ago
The five baby girls and four boys are still in the care of the clinic at which they were born
Offbeat1 week ago
Kumar also instals two mini coolers and fans inside
Offbeat1 week ago
The tweets come after the billionaire's buyout of microblogging site Twitter
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat3 weeks ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat3 weeks ago
Zoo celebrates 50 years of its panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
Offbeat3 weeks ago