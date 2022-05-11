UAE

Man with no flying experience safely lands plane in Florida

The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency

Twitter
Twitter

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 4:38 PM

Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 4:39 PM

In a bizarre case in the US, a passenger with no previous experience of flying planes, managed to land a plane in Florida on Tuesday after the pilot became 'incoherent' following a medical emergency.

The passenger managed to successfully land the single-engine Cessna plane at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday, according to an NBC report.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the passenger can be heard in an audio recording of his conversation with air traffic control.

“My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane,” they say.

“Roger. What’s your position?” a dispatcher responds.

“I have no idea,” the passenger says.

“I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea.”

Then an air traffic controller guided the passenger and provided instructions, and he managed to land the plane safely.


