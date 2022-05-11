Man with no flying experience safely lands plane in Florida

Kumar also instals two mini coolers and fans inside
Offbeat1 week ago
In a bizarre case in the US, a passenger with no previous experience of flying planes, managed to land a plane in Florida on Tuesday after the pilot became 'incoherent' following a medical emergency.
The passenger managed to successfully land the single-engine Cessna plane at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday, according to an NBC report.
“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the passenger can be heard in an audio recording of his conversation with air traffic control.
“My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane,” they say.
“Roger. What’s your position?” a dispatcher responds.
“I have no idea,” the passenger says.
“I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea.”
Then an air traffic controller guided the passenger and provided instructions, and he managed to land the plane safely.
Kumar also instals two mini coolers and fans inside
Offbeat1 week ago
The tweets come after the billionaire's buyout of microblogging site Twitter
Offbeat1 week ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat3 weeks ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat3 weeks ago
Zoo celebrates 50 years of its panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
Offbeat3 weeks ago
“Running really changed my life,” she says
Offbeat3 weeks ago
The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, say officials
Offbeat3 weeks ago