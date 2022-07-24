Watch: Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger

Reptile dons white wedding dress, other colourful clothes in ritual
In a bizarre scenario, a chess-playing robot broke a seven-year-old opponent's finger.
The incident took place on July 19 at the Moscow Chess Open tournament. State TV has reported that the boy, Christopher, is among the country's top 30 chess players, until age 9.
During the game, the boy went ahead to make a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time after the robot.
The robot then aggressively grabbed onto the boy's hand for a couple of seconds until a woman intervened. Three men then pried the boy's hand out of the robot arm.
Authorities say that the boy is fine but has fractured a finger.
ALSO READ:
Reptile dons white wedding dress, other colourful clothes in ritual
Frenchman was supposed to play against third seed Casper Ruud
Orchestral arrangements of 'Wellerman Sea Shanty,' 'No Roots' among those to be released on CD, vinyl
The room, created by concept artists, has no walls, ceiling or doors
Clement Piard travelled across 10 countries to reach his final destination
As the mercury soars to highs of mid 40s, we round up some jobs that involve braving the extremes
The giant stingray, weighing 300kg, was caught in the Mekong River by a local fisherman
The anti-clockwise movement does not violate any physical laws