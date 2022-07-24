Watch: Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger

The boy made a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time

By Web Desk Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 3:51 PM

In a bizarre scenario, a chess-playing robot broke a seven-year-old opponent's finger.

The incident took place on July 19 at the Moscow Chess Open tournament. State TV has reported that the boy, Christopher, is among the country's top 30 chess players, until age 9.

During the game, the boy went ahead to make a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time after the robot.

The robot then aggressively grabbed onto the boy's hand for a couple of seconds until a woman intervened. Three men then pried the boy's hand out of the robot arm.

Authorities say that the boy is fine but has fractured a finger.

