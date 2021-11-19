Video: Injured deer runs into hospital, climbs second floor to seek help

Though the 4-year-old doe struggled, it got back on its hooves after every fall

A wounded deer in search of medical care scurried through a hospital, shocking visitors and staff as it dragged itself across slippery floors.

But the animal didn't stop there. Determined to find help, the deer even managed to climb up the second floor.

The deer found its way into Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Centre in Louisiana, US. The video of the animal struggling to find help has since gone viral on social media, garnering nearly 50,000 views on the hospital's Facebook page.

The footage also shows the deer getting on to an escalator going in the wrong direction.

What touched viewers' hearts was the wounded animal's perseverance. With every fall, the deer got back on its hooves and tried again.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries later said in a Facebook post that the deer, a 4-year-old doe, had been hit by a car before outside the hospital.

A veterinary examination confirmed that the deer had suffered serious injuries to its sinuses and had to be euthanised, the department said.