Video: Injured deer runs into hospital, climbs second floor to seek help

Employers who violate the laws could face fines
Offbeat5 days ago
A wounded deer in search of medical care scurried through a hospital, shocking visitors and staff as it dragged itself across slippery floors.
But the animal didn't stop there. Determined to find help, the deer even managed to climb up the second floor.
The deer found its way into Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Centre in Louisiana, US. The video of the animal struggling to find help has since gone viral on social media, garnering nearly 50,000 views on the hospital's Facebook page.
The footage also shows the deer getting on to an escalator going in the wrong direction.
What touched viewers' hearts was the wounded animal's perseverance. With every fall, the deer got back on its hooves and tried again.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries later said in a Facebook post that the deer, a 4-year-old doe, had been hit by a car before outside the hospital.
ALSO READ:
A veterinary examination confirmed that the deer had suffered serious injuries to its sinuses and had to be euthanised, the department said.
Employers who violate the laws could face fines
Offbeat5 days ago
She had the toy with her since she was adopted from an orphanage in Ethiopia
Offbeat6 days ago
The man's salary was reportedly docked after a mix-up caused him to be a minute late
Offbeat1 week ago
He had originally taken up medicine because his relatives convinced him to after World War II
Offbeat1 week ago
The fraudster said she had been in a car accident and needed money to get out of jail, according to court records
Offbeat1 week ago
As many as five million people have joined the 'Plant a tree for every pet photo' cause so far
Offbeat1 week ago
Dartmouth College professor Mary Flanagan created the giant controller in 2006
Offbeat1 week ago
The Kerala native was shocked when he opened his Amazon order
Offbeat1 week ago