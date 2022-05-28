House that inspired 'The Conjuring' sells for over $1.5 million

The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public

By AP Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 8:50 AM

The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie "The Conjuring" occurred has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.

The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.

"This purchase is personal for me," buyer Jacqueline Nunez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. "It's not a real estate development. It's around my own beliefs."

Nunez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.

Nunez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume, and there will be live streamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.

ALSO READ:

The movie wasn't filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.

Nunez said she was not afraid of the house.

"I don't believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me," she said. "I look forward to experiencing things."