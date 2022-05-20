US: Man celebrates eating a Big Mac every day for the last 50 years

Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s

Donald Gorske. Photos: Guinness World Records

Donald Gorske's love for McDonald's Big Mac set Guinness World Records in August 2021 for the most burgers eaten in a lifetime.

On Tuesday, May 17, Donald hit another milestone - eating a Big Mac almost every day for 50 years, according to Guinness World Records. He missed only eight days in the last 50 years.

To celebrate the big day, Donald visited his local McDonald's in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, where he had his first bite of the burger in 1972.

The branch had a sign outside that read "Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs", and he even has his portrait hung on the wall in the outlet.

Donald posing with his framed photograph at his local outlet.

Donald's record for the most Big Mac® burgers eaten in a lifetime was first officially recognized in 1999 at 15,490. In August 2021, he set a new record with a total of 32,340 Big Macs burgers.

The 'burger king' has managed to keep records of each Big Mac he has ever eaten and saved all the individual burger cartons and receipts.

He also has glass cases which contain burger cartons from different periods, charting the design differences throughout the decades.

Over the years, Donald tried a couple of different burgers, but none could overpower his love for Big Mac.

"I had one Burger King Whopper in 1984 and one Topper double burger in 1984. There are a lot of other burger chains that I have never had the desire to try," he told Guinness.

"I'll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life."

