Video: UAE citizens get surprise call from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

This is not the first time the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has personally rung up a citizen.

Salem Al-Hanjari Al-Dahmani and his father may have been expecting several phone calls on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr — but the one that took them completely by surprise was the one from the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

In a video now doing the rounds, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, can be heard exchanging greetings with the pair and expressing his pride in the people of the nation.

Enquiring after their health, Sheikh Mohamed also said that the sons of Dahmani are like his sons and that they made the UAE proud.

Overwhelmed by emotions, Salem and his father thanked the Crown Prince for his kind words and endless support.

Salem’s father said: ’’We did not raise, feed or educate [our children], but [late UAE founder Sheikh] Zayed did. Bless his soul.’’

He added: ‘’We are lucky to have lived in the time of Zayed, who brought us to where we are now. May God bless his soul and give long life to the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and all his family.’’

Salem’s father further told Sheikh Mohamed, ‘’All my children are at your service. We did not give back as we wish to give to you and to our country.’’ However, Sheikh Mohamed replied: ‘’You did your duty and made us proud."

The phone call — in keeping with the leadership’s commitment to keep in touch with its people — is not the first time the UAE leader has personally rung up a citizen.

Recently, Sheikh Mohamed also got on the phone with Huda Al Matroushi, the first Emirati female mechanic, and the hero cop Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi to thank them for their efforts and praise their work.