UAE: Sheikh Mohamed calls up first Emirati female mechanic
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates Huda Al Matroushi on garage opening.
The Emirati woman, who beat gender stereotypes as she opened a garage in Sharjah, recently got a call from what could be her best customer yet: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Making a speedy statement, one spanner at a time, Huda Al Matroushi — Sharjah’s first female Emirati car mechanic — has been garnering endless love for cementing a significant place for women in an industry otherwise dominated by men.
On Thursday, Al Matroushi was left astonished upon receiving a heartwarming call from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In a video that went viral on social media, she is seen speaking to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on the phone, congratulating her on the opening of her very own car repair workshop, Imex Car Service, and for accomplishing such one-of-a-kind feat.
Sheikh Mohamed then said he needed to get his car fixed — something that made Al Matroushi break into a smile.
“We are proud to have such great people, and we encourage you and stand with you,” he told her.
Brimming with emotion, a teary-eyed Al Matroushi accepted the acknowledgement from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, who insisted that she continues to fiercely walk this path of turning her ambitions into reality, becoming a role model for the generations to come.
At 36, Al Matroushi owns and runs her own garage, which is a brick and mortar materialisation of the car mechanic’s childhood dream and fascination of toy cars. Bolsters and pliers in hand, she is defying age-old stereotypes of archaic gender roles, repairing more than just automobiles, through her garage.
“I love this work, and I started doing it 16 years ago, but I opened the auto shop in 2020,” she shared with Sheikh Mohamed over the phone.
