UAE: Countdown begins as Dubai prepares to host world's largest space event

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 25 to 29

In just a month’s time, some of the world’s best minds in the space industry will be sharing their insights at the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2021) in Dubai.

The UAE is the first Arab nation to host the world’s premier space event, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 25 to 29.

Organised by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the event provides a platform to exchange information and ideas, discuss developments and advances, and share insights on strategies and rising trends in the fields of space research and exploration.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, director-general of MBRSC, said: “As we draw closer to the launch of the first ever International Astronautical Congress in the Arab region, we are excited that soon some of the world’s best minds in the space industry will be in the UAE to learn, share experiences and to chart a new way forward for the space sector.”

He added: “Delegates and participants visiting the UAE will not only be able to witness first-hand the futuristic capabilities of the country, but also the ways in which we are engaging collaboratively in the space sector and thereby contributing to the development and popularity of this field in the region.”

IAC 2021 will feature a line-up of thematic plenary events, highlight and keynote lectures, in-depth technical and special sessions, presentations and interactive workshops in addition to an exclusive global networking forum, social events and a space science exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase the latest in the field of space technology and research. Big names in the industry have already confirmed their participation.

The event will also feature various sessions focusing on Future Mars Sample Return Missions, the role of emerging space agencies, small satellites and the views of the next generation.

Professor Pascale Ehrenfreund, president of the International Astronautical Federation, said: “The IAC 2021 is our chance to inspire the next generation, to architect the further development and expansion of the space sector’s growing ecosystem."

"In fact, this congress is a unique opportunity to contribute to breakthroughs that revolutionise the future of space exploration. I am convinced that thanks to the dedicated work of all parties involved, the 72nd IAC will be of remarkable significance for the space sector and for the UAE.”

To register for the event, visit the IAC 2021 website and for any other queries related to registration, please email iac2021@dwtc.com.

