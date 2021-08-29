UAE's first astronaut to reunite with crew members in Dubai

Expedition 60/61 was the first to send an Emirati astronaut to ISS.

For the first time, all nine crew members from Hazzaa AlMansoori’s Expedition 60/61 to the International Space Station (ISS) will be introduced in Dubai at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2021. The UAE is the first Arab nation to host the world’s premier space event, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 25 to 29.

In a video posted on Twitter, the IAC team said the astronauts who participated in Expedition 60/61 will share their experiences, knowledge, scientific mission and achievements at the 72nd edition of the international conference.

Expedition 60/61 was the first to send an Emirati astronaut to ISS and also included astronauts from four other countries and four space agencies.

Pascale Ehrenfreund, the president of the International Astronautical Federation, had earlier said: “We are delighted to host 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress for the first time in the Arab World and in the UAE. We look forward to sharing ideas and networking with like-minded people and peers from the region and the world. We remain committed to the exchange of knowledge and expertise to find solutions in matters relating to space and humanity.”

What sets this expedition apart?

>>Hazzaa AlMansoori’s launch to the ISS was a turning point in the UAE’s space programme and unlocked a milestone in the development of the Human Spaceflight Programme

>>The successful execution of the first “All-Women Spacewalk”, which was conducted by NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch

>>The Expedition 61 crew conducted nine spacewalks — more than any in the history of the ISS

>>Astronaut Christina Koch broke the record for the longest continuous time by a woman in space

>>This mission had nine members for the first time since the departure of Soyuz TMA-16M in September 2015

