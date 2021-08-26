Ain Dubai: Get married or celebrate birthdays in world's largest observation wheel
Couples can say 'I do' 250 metres above the emirate's iconic skyline
The world's largest and tallest observation wheel is all set to take you for a spin- set to open on October 21, tickets to Ain Dubai are now available for booking.
Among the many options to experience are the attraction's exclusive private cabins. In addition, unique celebration packages are available for engagements, weddings, birthdays, business functions and more.
According to the Ain Dubai website, couples can say 'I do' 250 metres above the famed Dubai skyline, with a 360-degree rotation in a premium, air-conditioned cabin for 10 guests.
"Take in spectacular views from a beautifully decorated cabin filled with flowers and candles, plus your choice of music to complete the ambiance," the website says.
The wedding package can be upgraded up to five levels to include a planner, caterer and other related services.
There are marriage proposals packages as well. You can drop down on one knee as you and future spouse soar over Dubai.
The Government of Dubai Media Office had earlier said in a Press statement: "The private cabins can be customised to cater for all sorts of events - from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests."
Rates for private cabins start at 1,800.
ALSO READ:
>> Photos: Why Ain Dubai, world's tallest Ferris wheel, is a must-visit this October
Other experiences
Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai's long list of record-breaking world attractions.
It offers 19 customisable experiences.
Other than private cabins, the wheel also has observation and social ones.
>> Observation cabins
The experience on offer is a 38-minute ride. Rates start at Dh130 per person; with a family pass for two adults and two children costing Dh370.
>> Social cabins
These feature beverage-inclusive packages. Ticket rates start at Dh175.
