Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards

Ain Dubai, the world's tallest and largest observation wheel, will open on October 21. Tickets, which go on sale from tomorrow, will be priced from Dh130.

The wheel - which towers at 250 metres – is located on Bluewaters Island. According to Visit Dubai, each leg of the wheel is 126m high – tall enough to fit 15 London buses.

The weight of the assembled hub and spindle is equivalent to four A380 aircraft.

Each glass-enclosed capsule rises up to 820 feet in the air and offers 360-degree panorama views of the Dubai skyline.

The wheel is over 200 per cent taller than the first ever Ferris wheel, and will eclipse the 167-metre High Roller in Las Vegas and the 190-metre New York Wheel planned for Staten Island, New York City.

The wheel’s base has a large LED screen mounted on it.

“Situated across the water from the popular Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR) beachfront, the giant wheel offers unrivalled 360-degree views of the urban skyline in a relaxing yet mesmerising 38-minute journey,” Visit Dubai website says.

It has 48 air-conditioned passenger cabins, and 1,750 visitors can take in the breathtaking experience in one revolution.

Visit Dubai website adds: “Ain Dubai showcases the city’s beautiful coastline, Dubai Marina's sleek sights and dreamy glimpses of famous landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Khalifa. Open day and night, visitors can take in two sides of Dubai on a ride – its skyscrapers shining bright in the sun’s rays or the landscape gradually glittering into the night as darkness falls.”