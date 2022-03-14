BAFTA 2022 pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar during 'In Memoriam' segment

Her comeback record '30' won album of the year.
The 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, conducted with a starry ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, paid tribute to India’s late nightingale Lata Mangeshkar in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.
Several fans of Mangeshkar flooded Twitter with an appreciation for BAFTA for including the late iconic singer.
“Thank you @BAFTA for including #Latamangeshkar in your In Memoriam section. As anyone who follows the Indian film industries would know, her loss is irreplaceable. RIP,” a fan tweeted.
“@BAFTA pays respect to our legendary singer @mangeshkarlata #LataMangeshkar #BAFTA,” another wrote.
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2021, at the age of 92, due to post Covid-19 complications. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros’ Dune and Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power of the Dog were some of the awards season favourites that took home BAFTA trophies at the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson.
