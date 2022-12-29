TradeDog launches $100-million Web3 fund

The thematic fund will primarily invest in companies with strong fundamental businesses but whose token markets are underperforming

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 5:18 PM

TradeDog Group — the parent company of TD VC — announced the launch of their $100-million Web3 ‘special situation’ fund, which comes with a GP commitment of $10 million.

The fund will be used to re-structure and invest in projects with good products and businesses but struggling token markets.

This strategic move is a reflection of the commitment of TradeDog Group to web3 technology and blockchain-based applications. It paves a path for funding web3 initiatives that aim to make web-based services powered by blockchain better and more accessible.

TradeDog will leverage its following of more than 3 million traders and investors to build an active community for the portfolio of TD VC Fund 2, while TradeDog Market Management (TDMM) will be useful to execute sophisticated strategies in live markets (exchanges and DEXs), if required.

TD VC is a multi-strategy fund with a portion allocated to a flagship strategy called “special situations investment”.

Through this, TD VC will provide crypto businesses with tailored injections of capital based on the requirements of the token. The thematic fund will primarily invest in companies with strong fundamental businesses but whose token markets are underperforming.

TD VC’s goal is to support the long-term growth of the digital ecosystem while maximising risk-adjusted returns for investors, all underpinned by an emphasis on value, downside protection, and upside optionality.

As the fund’s strategic partner, TDeFi will leverage its successful track record as a blockchain startup incubator and support TD VC with a range of deal flow and advisory services.

Rupesh Pednekar will be leading the operations for the fund. He is a partner and a seasoned strategic business leader who will bring his experience in building and growing startups on board as well as extensive technology and institutional financial experience.

“There has been a massive influx of talent from Web2 to Web3, and at TD VC, we are looking to leverage that and bring about more adoption. There are a plethora of use cases for Web3 technologies and it is changing how value and equity are distributed. We aim to be a catalyst for innovation and believe our funding models will empower creators and disruptors in the web3 space to revolutionize the existing multi-layered blockchain ecosystem," Pednekar said.

TD VC’s fund will invest in promising young companies and support the limitless possibilities of Web3 tech, allowing entrepreneurs to bring forth innovative projects offering actual value in building the Internet on blockchain. TD VC believes the crypto industry must keep volatile markets from getting in the way of innovation driving mass adoption.