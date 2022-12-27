UAE: Jobs that will be most in demand in 2023

The job market in the Emirates is growing as local companies expand and foreign companies open local offices

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 6:46 AM

Jobs related to new technologies such as AI, machine learning and digital transformation, as well as positions such as analyst, cybersecurity web designer, psychologist and researcher will continue to be in high demand in 2023, say recruitment specialists.

The UAE job market is growing as local companies expand and foreign companies open offices in the country. The UAE has recently seen many global companies in the field of cryptocurrencies and NFT etc. expanding their operations to the UAE.

In addition to this, skills such as problem-solving and self-management will be highly sought-after next year as the local job market evolves. Employers are seeking candidates with innovative methods to find new opportunities and deal with challenges.

Mayank Patel

“Skills and roles that could be in high demand include data science and cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, digital marketing and strategy, process automation, business development, digital transformation, information security, nurses, project manager, analyst, web designers, accountant, psychologists and research analyst,” said Mayank Patel, country head, Adecco Middle East.

Jobs most in demand in UAE in 2023:

1. Psychologist

2. AI, machine learning specialists

3. Machine learning expert

4. Cybersecurity specialist

5. Researchers

6. Digital transformers

7. Web designers

8. Digital market experts

9. Automation experts

10. Business development professionals

11. Project managers

12. Supply chain professionals

13. Data scientists

14. Cabin crew

15. Engineers

16. Technicians

17. Skills in demand in UAE in 2023

18. Problem-solving

19. Self-management

20. Team management

Source: Adecco Middle East, Plum Jobs, Innovations Group, KT Research

Besides technology, Patel sees problem-solving, self-management and team management will the most in-demand skills next year.

Looking at the top trends in 2023, Adecco chief sees talent scarcity and upskilling on the rise in the UAE.

Deepa Sud

Deepa Sud, chief executive of Plum Jobs, a Dubai-based HR business transformation and executive search consultancy, says that in-demand roles in 2023 will predominately be related to technology fields such as cyber security, data, architecture and software engineering. “As industry competition increases, the need for competent business development, customer retention and supply chain professionals will continue to rise,” she said.

Nikhil Nanda

Nikhil Nanda, operations manager at Innovations Group, said the job market in the UAE looks great and will continue to strengthen in 2023 as international companies expand their presence in the UAE, creating many more job opportunities for residents.

“The UAE is progressing and transforming most of the business into digitalisation across various industries and in diverse types of businesses. In 2023, jobs such as digital marketing specialist, user interface/user experience (UX/UI) specialist, BI analysts, data scientist, and data mining professionals will be in high demand,” he added.

Additionally, Nanda foresees industries like hospitality, tourism, aviation, logistics, construction, e-commerce, oil and gas, etc. will also be hiring.

“Some of the white-collar positions likely to be hired in 2023 would be various support roles, customer service agents, business developments executives, cabin crews, engineers, and technicians,” he added.

