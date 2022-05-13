Dear Therapist: ‘I’m uncomfortable with how my body looks’

By Prateeksha Shetty Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 12:08 AM

I’ve recently entered my teenage years and my body is changing drastically. This has made me insecure and I find myself wearing baggy clothes to hide it. I have become highly conscious of it and find it difficult at times to hang out with my friends. How do I accept and love my body more? — Name Withheld

Dear writer, it does take some time, sometimes months, for a teenager to get comfortable with their changing bodies. However, in your case, I sense embarrassment and shame as you are investing efforts to hide yourself. What is it that you wish to hide from? Being in the spotlight or anticipation of comments or something else? If you have had body image concerns or anxiety prior to this, it can get trickier. It would not be realistic to expect a radical acceptance of this change while it is ongoing, and as such you can begin with experimenting with clothing, in a way to make it less baggy than the ones you are currently wearing. You can also attempt a balancing range of clothing, texture-wise and comfort, until you become more confident in your skin.

