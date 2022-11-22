Where to watch Fifa World Cup 2022 in UAE

We bring you six top options, complete with entertainment, food, great views, for catching all the latest football action from Qatar

Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 9:05 AM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 10:21 AM

Can't make it to Doha to catch the magnificent Fifa World Cup? We've got you covered!

Here is a list of six places across the UAE where fans can cheer their favourite teams with good food, entertainment and views.

1. Address Fountain Views

Avail of the best of the football with a special themed menu and soft and house beverage packages at The Restaurant, Address Fountain Views. Sit back and join the football cheer at the outdoor terrace overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa. Minimum spend of Dh200.

2. Sheikh Zayed Festival

Outdoor screens will give visitors of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, the opportunity to watch and follow Fifa World Cup matches starting at 4pm until 12am on weekdays and till 1am during weekends and on national holidays. In addition to providing new ways to celebrate their passion for football, fans can enjoy an exciting array of events that include concerts, entertainment, heritage and cultural shows, parades, pavilions, a wide variety of cuisine offerings, competitions, and more within the Festival grounds.

3. Nova Restaurant & Lounge

Football fans and enthusiasts are invited to enjoy World Cup screenings at the Garden, a stunning outdoor terrace that houses three screens. Guests looking to quench their thirst can also avail the venue’s World Cup offering priced at Dh199, inclusive of unlimited drinks from a select beverage menu.

4. Roxy Cinemas

Football fever is on at Roxy Cinemas, where all the Fifa World Cup 2022 matches are being shown live at all premium Dubai locations, including Roxy Xtreme at Dubai Hills Mall, which is home to the biggest cinema screen in the Middle East. Fans can cheer their teams and celebrate every goal in crystal clear quality on the big screen, with heart-pounding audio in DOLBY Atmos. All commentary will be available in English and Arabic. Tickets start from Dh85 and can be booked at theroxycinemas.com or via the Roxy Cinemas app.

5. City Walk’s Stadium Lounge

Take your football fever to the next level by catching all the matches live on screens at Stadium Lounge. Besides the electrifying action from the stadiums in Qatar, there will also be live commentary by public figures and famous sport celebrities. Fans can also enjoy a wide array of F&B offerings, live celebrations on goals scored, live DJs, and exciting music, engaging activations for families including face paintings for football fans. The venue will also host PlayStation tournaments before the semifinal and final matches, where fans can walk away with valuable gifts, exclusive merchandise and memorabilia.

6. Majlis Al Sultan

At Majlis Al Sultan at Al Ferdous 3 on Al Wasl Road & City Center Me'aisem, indulge in an extensive Mediterranean menu while you enjoy all the action from the Fifa World Cup. At the Al Wasl branch, diners can watch a match of their choice on the private screens provided for each table. At the Me'aisem branch, seven giant LCD screens will also feature multiple games. Group stages and Round of 16: Packages starting from Dh75. Quarters, semis and finals: Packages starting from Dh125.

ALSO READ: