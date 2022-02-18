Russell Peters to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena in March

Peters will deliver his hilarious takes on cancel culture, ageing and the current state of the world

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 9:26 AM

Russell Peters is set to take centre-stage at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on March 8.

The Canadian comedian was the very first artist to perform at the arena in June 2019. During his stand-up set, Peters will deliver his hilarious takes on cancel culture, ageing and the current state of the world.

His Act Your Age World Tour - which began in January - has earned stellar reviews in the US and UK.

Peters, who Rolling Stone recently named one of the 50 best comedians of all time, started doing stand-up when he was 19 in Canada. He has since packed out stadiums and arenas, including Madison Square Garden, The Sydney Opera House and London’s O2 Arena.

Mark Jan Kar, general manager of Coca-Cola Arena, said: “We are delighted to welcome back Russell Peters who opened Coca-Cola Arena in June 2019 to a packed house. We look forward to working with MAC Global and welcoming both residents and tourists to what promises to be another night to remember at Dubai’s home of live entertainment.”

Tickets for Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour start at Dh195 and can be purchased at www.coca-cola-arena.com.