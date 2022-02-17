From Expo 2020 concerts to Meek Mill’s show: What’s on in Dubai from Feb 17-Feb 19

Make the most of the days ahead with these events and activities around Dubai

Meek Mill in Dubai

One of the most renowned American rappers, Meek Mill is headed to Dubai for a lavish rooftop concert at Palm Jumeirah’s Soho Garden. On Friday, February 18, the rapper will be performing his chart-topping hits including Ima Boss, All Eyes on You, and Going Bad. The rapper who has collaborated with top artists like Drake, DJ Khaled and many more, is slated to begin his performance at 10pm. Entry to the venue is by reservations only.

Children’s Sustainability Workshop

Children are in for a treat at Grandiose DIP where a fun and interactive sustainability workshop will take place on Thursday, February 17 from 6-8pm. The two-hour workshop aims to encourage children to adopt sustainable habits from an early age. Participants at the workshop will get to meet the Cocomelon mascot as they design their own sustainable grocery bags. In addition to that, families will enjoy lots of entertainment and activities with musicians, jugglers, tanoura dancers, and more.

Sleep Concert

UAE’s first-ever sleep concert is being held at the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah. This unique event combines elements of a live concert, an audio-visual show and meditation. Starting at 10pm, the sleep concert will last for three hours. With tickets from Dh150, the concert will take place on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19.

Violins and melodies

At Dubai Opera, classical music fans are in for a gala night as Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be returning to the venue for a joint gig with skilled violin soloist Andrey Baranov showcasing Shor’s Violin Concerto in C minor. The unmissable musical experience will take place on Friday, February 18 at 10pm. Prices start from Dh150.

Dance with the 'High Kings'

Legendary Irish folk group The High Kings is set to perform at The Baggot, McGettigan's JLT. On Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19, The High Kings will take fans on a trip down Memory Lane with favourites like The Parting Glass and Star of the Country Down. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets priced at Dh75.

DJs at the wheel

Latest edition of a virtual music concert, Stream sessions by Power Horse, is set to take place on the world's largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai on Saturday, February 19. The stream will begin at 5pm and feature sets from Saudi Arabia's biggest house music DJs Dish Dash.

Expo 2020 Dubai highlights

Sukhwinder Singh at Jubilee Park

Internationally acclaimed Indian playback singer Sukhwinder Singh, known for popular hit Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, will perform live on Expo 2020’s Jubilee Stage on February 18. The free-to-attend live show is scheduled to begin at 9pm.

Graffiti Artwork session at German Pavilion

A graffiti artwork session will take place at the German pavilion where visitors can enjoy authentic Berlin street art by graffiti artist Hendrik auf der Heidt of Urban Artists who will create several large-scale graffiti artworks and small illustrations in the popular pavilion. The live artwork will take place on February 18 from 1-3pm and 4.30-6.30pm.

Dance show at Earth Plaza

As part of Spain pavilion’s cultural program, Maduixa Company will perform its award-winning dance show, Mulïer, on February 17, 18, and 19 at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Earth Plaza. Mulïer, a dance on stilts interpreted by five dancers, aims to investigate physical limits through dance and balance, movements and poetry or strength and emotions.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)