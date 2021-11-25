Year of the 50th: 18 things to do for the UAE National Day

Thu 25 Nov 2021

Wondering how to celebrate the Year of the 50th? Run through our roundup of how to celebrate the young nation’s upcoming Golden Jubilee celebrations on December 2. From cakes in the hues of the UAE Flag colours to discounts on groceries, special offers from Dubai Opera to bouquets in red-white-green-black, there’s something for everyone. Mark your calendar and indulge in a good meal, watch a lovely performance, learn a craft and more.

1) Take part in the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations with FreshToHome’s fascinating new bouquets, comprising handpicked fresh flowers and launched exclusively for the 50th anniversary! Choices of flowers include red and white roses, green, white and black chrysanthemums, and more. Priced at Dh 35 onwards, these will be delivered fresh to your doorstep (visit www.freshtohome.com)

2) To help us get into the Spirit of the Union and honour the occasion in style, Kibsons has come up with an amazing offer. When you place your order with a delivery date between December 1-3, you can enjoy a whopping 50 per cent discount on more than 100 brands. Offer will go live on November 30, 5pm; (visit www.kibsons.com)

3) Families and friends alike are welcome to gather for an unforgettable picnic at the Emirates Palace’s (Abu Dhabi) lush gardens with views of the marvellous National Day Air Show on December 2. Available from 2-6 pm, December 1-2, the National Day Picnic experience includes a spread of gourmet treats and non-alcoholic beverages (Price: Dh400/guest).

4) Check into Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts to celebrate this momentous occasion. To kick off the celebrations, on December 2, all in-house guests will be invited to join a wonderful National Day cake-cutting ceremony during breakfast. Following the grand ceremony, all guests would delight in Emirati treats with complimentary traditional Luqaimat! Or head to Kalea, its all-day dining restaurant, for a special Emirati band performance. (Call +97144490868)

5) Eggspectation has crafted limited-edition rose petal and pistachio waffles to commemorate the Golden Jubilee. Bite into the one-off exceptional dish that brings together rose petals, saffron, orange blossom, rose blossom cream and crushed pistachio all of which are topped with the brand’s fragrant and pure 100 per cent maple syrup. (Priced at Dh39 at Eggspectation, The Beach JBR and City Walk)

6) Diners at Punjab Grill will be immersed in a blend of cultures with the Emirati and Indian fusion cuisine menu. Mains inspired by the rich heritage of the UAE, such as the Emirati-Spiced Gulf Shrimps and Samak Machboos, are among the many dishes on offer. (Priced at Dh250/person for a three-course set menu, November 29-December 4; +971 50 194 1107 for Dubai and +971 50 668 3054 for Abu Dhabi)

7) Dubai Opera has announced a brilliant offer in honour of the Year of the 50th. Guests can purchase tickets for only Dh50 via Dubai Opera’s website, to catch the highly anticipated shows of the year (from the classic tale of Anna Karenina to the nostalgic fun-filled tunes of Sound of Christmas). To avail this offer, guests simply need to enter the promo code 50for50 before they check out from the website. (From November 23– December 3, www.dubaiopera.com)

8) Times Square Center will host a series of patriotic activities and displays for visitors that will reflect the incredible journey that the United Arab Emirates has embarked on for the past 50 years. In partnership with Foto.UAE and Sharaf DG, the Center will host a photo exhibition themed Between Seconds and Years and a photography competition where 20 local photographers will showcase pictures of memorable moments in the UAE. Children will have the opportunity to create various paper crafts in the colours of the UAE’s flag or make their greeting cards. (November 26 —December 4, Times Square Center)

9) Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is delighted to celebrate the day with a range of exquisite experiences, which also includes an array of installations in the grand lobby of the hotel, sampling 50 flavours of dates, a chocolate fountain, a hand-painted picture of founding father Sheikh Zayed in edible colours, a Wall of Tolerance to leave your messages, ice cream giveaway, Valrhona chocolate carving of the golden number “50”, 50-layered cake and Up in the Air afternoon tea. (November 26- December 4; +971-2-8115666)

10) On December 2, Mondoux, Dubai Creek Harbour, will be given a guilt-free pass to sink their teeth into a slice of Mondoux’s custom-crafted cake — served on-the-house and made in the shape of a giant number “50”. Those preferring a smaller treat will be presented with freshly-baked macarons, beautifully representing the colours of the UAE flag and available in chocolate, coconut, pistachio and strawberry flavours. (Call +971 50 1189401)

11) From elegant tall cakes that celebrate the inimitable Emirati style and class to cakes in the colours of the flag — take a pick from Mister Baker’s range. Children will love the DIY cupcake-decorating kit, which can be purchased in-store and includes six plain cupcakes, three bags of icing in red, green and white and chocolate chips for the finishing touch. (www.misterbaker.com)

12) Heritage brand Al Fardan Jewellery has collaborated with Turkish designer house Terizhan for an innovative collection of luxurious UAE National Day bangles. Designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the nation and to recognise all the wonderful opportunities it has provided to its citizens and residents, the delicate rose gold bangles feature a tasteful combination of diamonds and the iconic colours of the UAE flag while using a unique enamel technique. They have produced only 50 of these elegant and timeless pieces. (Al Fardan Jewellery, Nation Towers Mall, Abu Dhabi)

13) To celebrate the occasion, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, is showcasing a tranquil spa treatment that combines the invigorating raw ingredients from the ancient lands of the Southern Arabian Peninsula formerly known as Arabia Felix. Encompassing seven natural-yet -rejuvenating ingredients from seven seas, the Arabia Felix is a feast for the senses that holds to its Arabian roots. (Call +971 4 318 6520)

14) Watch ancient traditions come alive in Dubai as local Ayalla and Al Harbaiya bands are set to perform. Visitors will be able to see live performances at Al Khawaneej Walk, City Centre Mirdif, The Dubai Mall, City Walk, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, and the Etisalat Beach Canteen. The acts will be socially distanced, as safety is of the highest priorities even in times of celebration. (December 2-11, across the city)

15) Farzi Café will be offering guests a whopping 50 per cent off their food menu. The team has also created a special dessert to mark the momentous occasion — motichoor ladoo rabri parfait served under a chocolate dome, topped with red, black and green representing the beautiful flag of the UAE. (December2-9, visit www. farzicafe.ae)

16) Whether you’re planning a day out with your family or with your friends, Circuit X has got you covered! To celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day, they are giving the first 50 people to book their visit online 50 per cent off on the booking, using the code “UAE50” on December 2. (Visit www.circuitxuae.com)

17) Head to Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown for a staycation and get a complimentary afternoon tea for two during December, up until the 20th of the month. The tea will include UAE-inspired treats, such as macarons and finger sandwiches, all in the colours of the UAE national flag. (Call +97142102222)

18) Ajmal Perfumes launches the new Amir collection. The exclusive signature scent is crafted for connoisseurs to complement their sheer sophistication and set them apart from the ordinary. Each ingredient from the exhilarating scent is personally handpicked by master perfumer and CEO, Mohd. Amiruddin Ajmal to bring out the sublime essence of ‘Amir One’ to life. (Visit www.ajmalperfume.com)

