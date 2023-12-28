Partner Content By KT Engage
Why is your car engine not starting in the morning?
Have you ever noticed that your car's engine does not start instantly in the morning?
This might be one of the most frustrating things that can happen to a car owner, but at the same time, it is not an impossible or unfixable issue. Car damages like this one are bound to happen from time to time, because the car spends a lot of its time parked, which will lead to dirt accumulating over the main internal parts.
It is also an indicator that the engine needs some kind of periodic repairs here and there, so let us figure out why your car may not be restarted in the morning. Here are the most common five possible reasons why:
The car battery is weak
This might be the most common reason why your car is not starting, and this can be the result of loose clamps on the terminals, dirt accumulated over the terminals, or the battery's lifespan is over and it needs to be replaced. And from a different point of view, the battery might be dead and all you have to do is charge it.
The fuel pump is worn out
The fuel pump's main job is to transfer fuel from the tank to the engine, so think about this, if this fuel pump is worn out, it will not be able to do its job properly. Thus, the engine won’t have the correct amount of fuel needed to start the car, and all you have to do now is replace the fuel pump.
The fuel injectors are clogged
If the fuel pump is not the problem, then let’s move to the fuel injectors and see if they are clogged, as these parts are responsible for spraying the appropriate amount of fuel at a specific angle inside the cylinders or combustion chambers, but sometimes the injectors can be clogged after dirt has accumulated on them.
The air filter is damaged
One of the reasons why your car is not starting in the morning is that dirt has clogged the air filter. As mentioned above, for a correct combustion process to happen, the engine needs both fuel and air, so if the air is not passing through the clogged filter to complete the mixture, your engine will not run.
The spark plugs are damaged
At last, if all of the above parts are working properly, and the cylinders are receiving their air-fuel mixture, then that leaves us with the spark plugs, which are responsible for igniting a spark needed for the mixture to burn smoothly. The spark plugs can be overused and damaged, so you must replace them as soon as possible.
In these cases, you have to ask for help from a specialised maintenance centre where someone can identify the type of malfunction and fix it easily. Let's not forget that to avoid these types of situations, you have to be one step ahead by taking your car to a specialised centre to do periodic maintenance according to the schedule set by the automaker.