OC Home presents 3-days Big Sale this DSF
Bring your furniture up-to-date with OC Homes' modern, minimalistic and affordable furnishing and homeware choices.
Being the region's first homegrown Emirati brand to offer mid-century aesthetic choices for your majestic abode, the brand owes its success to the evolving lifestyle needs of millennials and Gen Z.
If you want to renovate your house on a budget yet beautifully, then head to OC Home for its three days Big Sale, where you can avail huge discounts of up to 80 per cent, starting from January 27 to 29.
Make a great first impression
Reflecting on its image of being a brand for the modern, OC Home has simplified mid-century modern furnishing choices. For those who aspire to elevate their living spaces with sophisticated aesthetics, the brand offers essential, functional, and beautifully crafted pieces in furniture and homeware. From armchairs to recliners, corner sofas and more OC Home brings a vast choice for you to shop during the much-awaited sale. Treat yourself to comfort and tranquillity with mid-century marvelous bedroom set collections. Apart from the furniture, you can now bring your space together with an exciting range of homeware designs. From decor and arts to bath and laundry, kitchen and dining and home linen collection, the homeware and furniture brings you a stunning mix to add a personal touch. It b also offers trendy homeware, lighting, and garden solutions to be the one-stop solution for all home décor needs.
The brand's portfolio has trend-setting products offering stylish choices in coordinated furniture and homeware including geometric patterns, southwest bohemian style, and neutral and tropical living designs and colour palettes. Since its inception, OC Home has kept sustainability at the core of its design ingenuity to curate products that are 95 per cent plastic-free. The brand strongly feels that sustainability could be an opportunity for the home décor segment as an increasing number of consumers prefer environment-friendly living.
The ever-evolving journey
Within a year of its successful operations in the UAE, OC Home has four stores at Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Zahia, Mega Mall and the high street of Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi. The brand plans to expand to four more locations, including its international debut in Oman. Mapping the market sentiments for being a trendy, stylish, and modern choice at affordable prices, OC Home has not just created a niche segment but also redefined benchmarks for minimalistic living. Apart from its presence at the most eminent place, the brand doesn't fail to offer an omnichannel experience with its e-commerce channels. Discover what's new to elevate your interiors. The store is currently abuzz with festive décor for the upcoming season with more than 7000+ products. Customers can now avail of interesting pieces of furniture and homeware at pocket-friendly prices in stores or by browsing through the e-commerce website.
For more info, visit www.ochomefurniture.com.