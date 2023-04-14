OC Home announce Eid Half Offer on latest collections
OC Home, a leading home furniture and decor brand in the UAE, is excited to announce its Eid Half Back Offer on the latest collection
As the festive season approaches, OC Homes has curated a Modern Eid collection that includes new designs for living rooms, dining areas, bedrooms, and decorative items.
Festive minimalist and affordable offerings at half price
OC Home is renowned for producing exquisite, modern furniture and décor items that are meticulously crafted and appealing.
Customers have an excellent chance to upgrade their houses with the newest designs while also receiving money worth on their purchases thanks to the Eid Half Offer. Customers can get back Dh 250 on every Dh 500 spent at any OC Home store in the UAE until the last day of Eid.
Speaking of becoming a preferred brand for home décor in a short span; Suood Abdul Rahman Ali, CEO at 2XL Home and OC Home, said: "Our prime goal has always been researching the market and focusing on creating products that simplify the everyday lives of our customers. We have carved a niche for compact and functional living by offering smart and space-saving furnishing options. The youth and essentially the millennials' need for residential spaces are modern, minimalistic yet functional. We cater to this blend bearing in mind affordability. That's why probably 60 per cent of our customer base are millennials, not to forget the diverse expatriate youth who call the UAE their home. OC Home's creative touch does excite varied choices from simple, contemporary, and traditional to boho and chic. And by offering it all in inimitable designs, high quality, and aesthetic sense of home décor at affordable prices; we're trying to redefine minimalistic living."
Reflecting on its image of being a brand for the modern, OC Home has simplified mid-century modern furnishing choices. For those who aspire to elevate their living spaces with sophisticated aesthetics, the brand offers essential, functional, and beautifully crafted pieces in furniture and homeware. The brand excels in curating lifestyle options with a focus on design and convenience to replicate the style and interests of a diverse populace. With a streamlined supply chain to best manage logistics and reduce delivery time; the brand has managed to keep its customers motivated and excited in the year gone by. The brand's portfolio has trend-setting products offering stylish choices in coordinated furniture and homeware including geometric patterns, South West Bohemian style, and neutral and tropical living designs and colour palettes.
Strategic expansion and locations
Within a year of its successful operations in the UAE, OC Home has four stores at Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Zahia, Mega Mall and the high street of Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi. The brand plans to expand to three more locations by end of the year. Recently, the brand launched its international debut in Oman on January 1. Mapping the market sentiments for being a trendy, stylish, and modern choice at affordable prices, OC Home has not just created a niche segment but also redefined benchmarks for minimalistic living. Apart from its presence at the most eminent place, the brand doesn't fail to offer an omnichannel experience with its e-commerce channels. Discover what's new to elevate your interiors. The store is currently abuzz with festive décor for the upcoming season with more than 7000+ products. Customers can now avail of interesting pieces of furniture and homeware at pocket-friendly prices in stores or by browsing through the e-commerce website.
