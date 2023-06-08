Lebanese singer Maritta Hallani looks stunning in her Abu Dhabi wedding

Nose jobs, lip enhancements, plastic surgeries: Why do we judge actresses who go under the knife?
The scrutiny over physical transformations of female celebrities needs to stop
Lebanese singer Maritta Hallani on Wednesday announced her marriage to music producer Kamil Abi Khalil. The ceremony took place at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
The couple has also shared pictures from their intimate wedding on Instagram. Maritta looked stunning in an A-line white jumpsuit. The vintage sleeves elevated her look for the day. Kamil Abi Khalil, on the other hand, wore a signature suit. In the video shared on Instagram, the couple is seen holding hands as they say ‘I do’. After the ceremony, they are seen happily posing for the camera with a group of friends.
Maritta Hallani also dropped a picture featuring herself and her husband Kamil Abi Khalil on Instagram. In the image which was clicked right after the wedding, the couple is seen sharing a candid moment. For the caption, the singer simply wrote, “Happily married.”
Maritta Hallani also shared glimpses from her pre-wedding henna ceremony, which took place at her father’s farm in Hallanieh. She wore a kaftan-style dress for the event. The singer looked gorgeous in the ivory colour number with the golden motif. “Sharing the magic of my pre-wedding Henna celebration in my hometown,” read the note attached to the video.
Maritta Hallani’s bridesmaid party was super fun. She shared a page from the amazing evening with her friends on Instagram. “When the bridesmaids bring the fun.. & the pillows," read her caption.
Maritta Hallani is the daughter of Lebanese music icon Assi Hallani. She is also known for her acting skills.
ALSO READ:
The scrutiny over physical transformations of female celebrities needs to stop
The first gen Levante is at the end of its lifecycle, but it isn’t going down without a fight… against climate change
When employers realise that, it gives them a new perspective on handling employees' expectations
Christiana Maxion talks about what it takes to be an expert mediator between potential couples
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
The age of digital intelligence is here to stay. How are you adapting?
Notes to help cut through the confusion of what to keep in mind when buying a second-hand vehicle
King Charles III has been anointed and crowned in Britain's biggest ceremonial event in seven decades and, as usual, the internet has found its moments to have a field day during the display of pomp and pageantry