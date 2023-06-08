Lebanese singer Maritta Hallani looks stunning in her Abu Dhabi wedding

Also an actress, she is the daughter of Lebanese music icon Assi Hallani

Photo Courtesy: @maritta on Instagram

By Web Report Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 2:45 PM

Lebanese singer Maritta Hallani on Wednesday announced her marriage to music producer Kamil Abi Khalil. The ceremony took place at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Photo Courtesy: @kamilabikhalil on Instagram

The couple has also shared pictures from their intimate wedding on Instagram. Maritta looked stunning in an A-line white jumpsuit. The vintage sleeves elevated her look for the day. Kamil Abi Khalil, on the other hand, wore a signature suit. In the video shared on Instagram, the couple is seen holding hands as they say ‘I do’. After the ceremony, they are seen happily posing for the camera with a group of friends.

Maritta Hallani also dropped a picture featuring herself and her husband Kamil Abi Khalil on Instagram. In the image which was clicked right after the wedding, the couple is seen sharing a candid moment. For the caption, the singer simply wrote, “Happily married.”

Maritta Hallani also shared glimpses from her pre-wedding henna ceremony, which took place at her father’s farm in Hallanieh. She wore a kaftan-style dress for the event. The singer looked gorgeous in the ivory colour number with the golden motif. “Sharing the magic of my pre-wedding Henna celebration in my hometown,” read the note attached to the video.

Maritta Hallani’s bridesmaid party was super fun. She shared a page from the amazing evening with her friends on Instagram. “When the bridesmaids bring the fun.. & the pillows," read her caption.

Maritta Hallani is the daughter of Lebanese music icon Assi Hallani. She is also known for her acting skills.

