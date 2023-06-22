Home Decor: 12 quirky dining room ideas

Revamp your eating and socialising space to serve up a style statement feast

By Reenu Mohiindrra Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 4:20 PM

1. Keep the design minutest

Minutest is key to modern dining room designs and ideas. It focuses on clarity, feasibility and polished lines. As a result, your room will be clutter-free, and the design will feel effortless. Moreover, by following the principles of minimalism, you can create an appealing and functional space. Some tips include using a simple colour scheme, paying attention to lighting and opting for furniture with slim lines.

2. Clarify your colour scheme

Impartial, self-coloured, or simple block colours sprinkling bold hues work best in a modern dining room. In this way, other design elements in your dining room will stand out while maintaining a clean look. Also, include natural materials for more texture and warmth in your space.

3. Be adventurous with your dining table light design

As a bold addition to your dining room, lighting fixtures must complement the artistic ethos of your space. You can create a captivating feature with a modern dining table light – think a molecular chandelier or an asymmetrical pendant. Additionally, unusual material mixes, like glass and wood or metal and fabric, will make an even bolder visual impact.

4 . Look into feasible designs

There are many ways to incorporate sustainable practices into modern dining room designs. Opting for sustainable materials is one of the easiest ways to do so. You can also remodel furniture, incorporate indoor plants, and use energy-efficient lighting. As a result, the dining room design can be appealing.

5.Move with the flow

Clear concept design is a popular feature of modern dining rooms. Such a layout inspires a continuous flow from the dining area to other spaces in your home. Opting for a free-flow layout also allows for spaciousness and a fresh feel. Plus, you’ll have a seamless interaction between the different areas of your home.

6. Opt for revolutionary dining room furniture

Your modern dining room furniture should be distinctive. So, look for modern dining sets with varying shapes and uncommon bases to add character to your space. You can also mix different styles, materials, and textures to form a dynamic look. Start with the dining table, then pick chairs that suit its size. However, it’s important to ensure peace in your interior by keeping a cohesive overall style.

7. Contemporary Dining Table Décor

Ensure your modern décor is sleek, minimal and practical. Table décor can be colourful or muted – whichever enhances and supports your scheme and home’s overall style. But keep decoration to only a few items for a clutter-free look.

8. Incorporate modern dining chairs

Your beautiful interior will need modern dining chairs to match! So, when picking the perfect chair, consider the overall style of your space. Choose chairs with clean lines to fit a sleek, modern table or opt for natural materials like wood or rattan for a more organic look. Also, the height and width of chairs must suit the table’s shape. Finally, bring in distinct quality through upholstery or distinctive chair outline.

9.Stylish Dining Room Artwork

Create a visual appeal in your dining space with art. But first, be sure your artwork is in tune with your colour scheme and style. With this in mind, you can pick eye-catching art and décor that reflect your taste attractively. The way in which you display artwork can also have different results. With a single piece, you’ll make a bold artistic statement. In comparison, a horizontal trio will visually elongate your dining room wall and pull your gaze through the design. Vertical gallery walls, on the other hand, have an unconventional and eclectic air while lengthening the wall height.

10. Convenient Storage Space

Practical storage is important for a modern dining area. Consider sideboards, shelves, and cabinets as simple solutions. As a result, you land up with a neat space. In addition, think about colours, finishes, and textures used in the keeping solutions.

11. Be audacious in your modern dining room ideas

Celebrate modernism by adding pops of brave colour or pattern to your dining area. These lively dots will bring depth, dimension, and visual interest to your space. This can translate into colourful chairs, a bold rug, or bright artwork.