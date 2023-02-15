Philips highlights the importance of good oral health at The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC)
Philips showcased its clinically proven dental products at the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC), to help support good oral health to avoid the impact of wider health issues.
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, aims to improve the lives of 2.5 billion people per year by 2030. In line with this purpose, Philips has brought a world of clinical and operational expertise to the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC) (February 7 - February 9, Dubai, UAE), showcasing products across its leading and innovative oral health care brand, Sonicare.
Philips Oral healthcare solutions are clinically proven to provide superior results. The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is the No.1 dental professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, and features advanced sonic technology that gently pulses water between teeth and effectively sweeps away up to 20 times more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush. It is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush but removes more plaque. In addition, the Philips Sonicare power flosser with Quad Stream technology is up to 180 per cent more effective than string floss at improving gingival health.
A recent study showed that following scaling and root planing, twice-daily home use of the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart with Premium Gum Care brush head was statistically significantly more effective in reducing plaque, and symptoms of periodontal inflammation including bleeding and pocket depth, compared to use of a manual toothbrush.
Philips also showcased Zoom Whitening, its professional whitening solutions offered as in-office or take-home treatments which are both safe and effective, with a unique dentist-developed formula that protects enamel and reduces sensitivity. Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed is clinically proven to whiten smiles up to eight shades in less than 45 minutes or provide noticeable results in days with take-home treatments. Philips Zoom is the number one patient-requested professional whitening brand in the US.
"Good oral hygiene and care plays a very important role in our overall health and well-being. Our clinical study, 'effects of Sonicare in perio patients' has revealed links between periodontal diseases and certain systemic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, among others," said Ahmet Telatar, district sales leader, Philips Personal Health Middle East and North Africa. "Our products help patients get the results they want, while ensuring they are protecting the rest of their body from being impacted by poor oral health." added Telatar.
AEEDC is the world's largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition, bringing together dentistry experts, academicians and industry professionals from more than 155 countries.