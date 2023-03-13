Mediclinic City Hospital acknowledged as first regional reference centre for case observation in the UAE for da Vinci robotics
Mediclinic City Hospital has implemented the da Vinci Xi HD 4 arm robotic system, one of the most sophisticated surgical technologies available for adult and paediatric patients.
Da Vinci robotic surgery is a state-of-the-art surgical procedure in which the conventional laparoscopic technique is combined with high precision robotic technology using four robotic arms, which are expertly commanded by the surgeon from the surgical console using a 3D high-definition view of the surgical area.
Minimally invasive surgery with da Vinci is widely used in general surgery, urology and gynaecology procedures, as well as in several other specialities to improve the patient's outcome with faster recovery, less pain and less scarring.
Mona AlKaissi, general manager for Al Naghi Medical, described her experience working with the team of surgeons at the hospital as, "One success story after the other. As the distributor of the da Vinci robot in the UAE, we are proud to have been in Mediclinic City Hospital since 2020."
At an event to celebrate this success Steve Thompson, VP of Intuitive Global who manufacture the da Vinci system, said; "We launched the da Vinci robotic system since 2014 in the UAE and in 2020 at Mediclinic. Since then, they have grown to be the largest facility for da Vinci robotics in the region where they are doing an excellent job as they have now become a case observation site for surgeons, with their famous surgeons performing a lot of cases teaching other surgeons how to perform robotic surgeries in different specialities."
Dr Roger Gerjys, consultant general surgeon and head of the robotic surgery unit at Mediclinic City Hospital said: "I am very proud of achieving this milestone with the team of surgeons in-house, to first of all help patients getting safer procedures in less time and with faster recovery, and also to become a training centre for future robotic surgeons."
Dr Labib Riachi, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology, was recognised and acknowledged by Al Naghi Medical to have performed the highest number of robotic gynaecology procedures in the UAE to help women in the region get minimal invasive surgeries for any women's health problem.
Dr Mudhar Hassan, consultant urologist, performed the first paediatric robotic surgery in the UAE, alongside helping other adults and children deal with any type of urological problems.