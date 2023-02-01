Dubai: Aster, Talabat to partner up, deliver prescription medicines to patients

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 8:35 PM

Aster Pharmacy and Talabat UAE have signed a deal to deliver medicines to the residents in Dubai. Talabat users can upload their medical prescriptions securely and efficiently on the app to be sent to Aster Pharmacy and have them delivered in 90 minutes.

Customers can also purchase over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, other health and wellness items from Aster Pharmacy with a delivery time of 30 minutes or less. The prescription delivery service was launched in Dubai in the first phase, with plans to extend to other emirates.

“As more providers come on board and provide this service, we will continue to enhance convenience for patients and their family members in Dubai. Our aim is to create a complete ecosystem of care that fully utilises the latest technologies to enhance patient-centred care,” said Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of health regulation at the Dubai Health Authority.

Alisha Moopen (R) and Tatiana Rahal during the agreement signing ceremony. Photo: Supplied

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said this partnership would offer users a quick and convenient way to obtain their prescription medicines and other health and wellness products.

“This partnership enables Talabat to provide the communities we operate in with accessibility to an even wider range of offerings that cater to their daily needs. Soon, patients will not only be able to order prescription medication through our platform but even to schedule in advance their prescription medications on the Talabat app,” said Tatiana Rahal, managing director at Talabat UAE.

