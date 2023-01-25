DIEP flap surgery undertaken successfully at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
DIEP flap reconstruction surgery by a consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon reconstructs the breast area of a patient
Patient N H was a female in her 40s and had previously suffered from breast cancer, but had fought the disease successfully. As part of the treatment, she had her left breast removed and she wanted to reconstruct the removed area. Due to the cancer treatment and the radiotherapy, it was not possible to have a breast implant and the only way to do it was a DIEP flap.
Dr Demetrius Evriviades, consultant plastic and re-constructive surgeon at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, said, "A DIEP flap is regarded as the gold standard in breast reconstruction. It involves giving the patient a tummy tuck but, by preserving the excess tissue and its supplying blood vessels and then transplanting it to the chest, it can be used to create a new breast. A microscope is used to rejoin blood vessels between the chest wall and the transplant to keep it alive."
Patient N H was willing to proceed and do the surgery and was admitted at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital for the DIEP flap surgery by Dr Evriviades.
Patient N H said: "The surgery was a big success for me and my experience at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital was amazing. All the team was great and very well-skilled. A special thanks to Dr Evriviades for his expertise as a doctor and for performing the surgery with care and a successful outcome."
Dr Evriviades adds: "The surgery was quite delicate and complex, but went smoothly and as planned. The advantage of this method of breast reconstruction is that the reconstructed breast is composed completely from the patient's own tissue and no breast implant is required. Therefore, once it is completely healed, the new breast is entirely natural and feels completely normal. An additional benefit is that the patient also gets a tummy tuck in the process. I call this nip, tuck, reconstruct."
The patient was discharged from the hospital after a few days and was perfectly well in her follow-up visit to the doctor.
"The DIEP flap is regarded as the gold-standard in breast reconstruction, giving the most natural and long-lasting reconstruction available in the world today. Only units and surgeons with a micro-surgical expertise have the capability to provide this surgery," adds Dr Evriviades.
David Jelley, hospital director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, concludes: "Such major surgeries are life changers and make a great impact on the patient and their family. We are delighted to be able to provide this advanced breast reconstruction at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. It's always our goal to ensure that patient experience, care and treatment meets and exceeds the highest international standards."