Partner Content By KT Engage
CODE41 in quest of the moon with the Moon INCEPTION
A young participatory watchmaking brand based in Lausanne, CODE41 has launched a succession of disruptive initiatives since 2016, to the delight of an ever-growing community of enthusiasts.
And with good reason: with total transparency on the origin of the components, an unprecedented community dynamic and high-caliber mechanical watches, its unique ecosystem has established itself as an example to follow in the watchmaking landscape.
To begin 2024 on a high note, CODE41 has decided to make a big splash. On the agenda: an unprecedented new model, a legendary complication and a complete esthetic u-turn. After months of teasing and co-creation alongside a white-hot community, the Moon INCEPTION is finally available for pre-order. And, as promised, this moonphase watch does things like no other.
Moon INCEPTION, a game-changing moonphase
Not a trace of the skeleton design that had become the brand's signature; the Moon INCEPTION opens up new horological horizons for CODE41, which is stepping outside its comfort zone. Beyond the classicism de rigueur for this prestigious complication, the watch is marked by a poetry that's simultaneously delicate and audacious, enhanced by a convex sapphire crystal that will delight connoisseurs. On the design side, the asymmetric partition of crescents and craters extends the metaphor on a grained dial background resembling the lunar surface The moon and date circles form an 8, which evokes not only infinity, but also authenticity and the power of engagement. An appropriately symbolic dimension for this passion project marking the eighth year of CODE41, truly always in the last place we expected it to be.
Technical specifications of the highest order
Much more than a simple homage, the Moon INCEPTION features numerous pluses on a technical level. At the heart of the watch, the C41-MP manufacture movement, created especially for the occasion on the basis of a Sellita architecture. A movement whose reputation is already firmly established, and one which guarantees excellent performance as well as rock solid robustness and reliability. In addition, this model boasts a power reserve of 38 hrs and is watertight to 10 ATM.
What's more, the Moon INCEPTION features an exclusive engraved oscillating weight and a high-definition, large format moon disk, both entrusted to AJS, a watchmaking factory in Porrentruy. The icing on the cake: the brand is finally offering COSC certification as an optional extra and, as is its custom, a wide range of colors and straps to personalize the watch to the owner's taste. Just some of the qualities that make the Moon INCEPTION a choice model for connoisseurs, collectors and all fine watch enthusiasts.
The Moon INCEPTION is available for pre-order until February 23, at a price starting from CHF 3,295.
CODE41 pushes the limits of watchmaking
In terms of watchmaking feats, this isn't CODE41's first rodeo. After the Mecascape and the T360 Tourbillon, the Moon INCEPTION crystallizes all of the expertise acquired by the team from Lausanne in a radically new esthetic formula. Here, fans will recognize the distinctive sign of a brand in constant reinvention, one which conceives the creation of a watch as an extraordinary adventure to which anyone can contribute. Authentic, transparent and participatory like no one else in the industry, with the Moon INCEPTION CODE41 confirms its position at the cutting-edge of innovation and creativity. A one-of-a-kind horological offer that enthusiasts can acquire directly on the brand's official website.