BurJuman Mall unveils multi-level Max Fashion this Ramadan
The mall continues to live up to the expectations of customers with the new store which further builds its reputation as the place to go for the latest and most trusted value fashion in the Middle East
Max Fashion is all set to redefine the fashion space of the city with the launch of its new store at BurJuman Mall. The brand intends to continue investing in this region through innovative, forward-looking business strategies to mark its dominance in the value fashion market.
BurJuman Mall has evolved considerably to adapt to the changing demands of the marketplace and transformed the shopping experiences of millions of visitors. The leading shopping mall has once again raised the bar with two levels of Max Fashion.
Spread across ground floor and level 1, the 1,760 sq m store will offer fashion apparel for women, kids, men, and non-apparel offerings of footwear, accessories, and home decor. Adding further joy to the shopping experience, the leading brand has also partnered with Narins Beauty, a leading influencer in the region, to present fashion-savvy customers with a stylish and comfortable clothing collection. The new collection offers a wide range of options from Iftar-ready dresses, floral prints, and twirling options for women to jacquard stripes, printed shirts, and textured t-shirts for men . In addition, the home decor category has decorative items that are perfect for the holy month.
As a leader in retail, entertainment and enchanting experiences, BurJuman Mall has been recognised as the hub of urban allure with numerous awards. The mall has recently expanded its retail roster with some key store openings, including Emax, the first international store of Titan Eye+, Galadari Motor Driving Centre, The Toys Home, the second outlet of Filli Café, and more.
Don't forget to check out the extensive selection of clothing on offer for women and the family during Ramadan at Burjuman Mall.
For more information, please visit www.burjuman.com or follow us @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to find out more.