UAE: 'Mommy makeover' among most popular plastic surgeries last year

In 2023, surgeons are expecting people to be more interested in less invasive procedures — which are faster and require shorter post-surgery recovery time

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 2:01 PM

‘Mommy makeover’, nose reshaping, liposuction, and breast surgeries were among the top requests from UAE clients over the past year, according to plastic surgeons.

For mothers, the highly requested 'makeover' involves body contouring or 'reshaping of a silhouette' through a combination of breast and abdomen surgeries, said Dr Matteo Vigo, medical director and specialist plastic surgeon at Amwaj polyclinic.

These procedures may include “liposuction, tummy tuck, and a breast lift or augmentation", he explained.

Cosmetic breast surgery is another common request in 2022, Dr Matteo added. “Many women request a change or removal of implants. The implants also need to be changed after a few years, so I saw a lot of these cases."

Dr Juan Carlos Barrera Rojas, multidisciplinary plastic surgeon at Dubai London Clinic, agree that abdominal surgeries like liposuction and tummy tucks were among the top procedures last year.

“Many people come with sagginess in the stomach, and they request liposuction, but the excess skin also needs to be removed after that, to get the result they’re looking for, which is another surgery,” he said.

Those who got rid of body fat through weight loss surgeries come to cosmetic clinics for body lifting or removing excess skin. “Following bariatric surgeries, the skin that remains hanging in the stomach, back, and chest needs to be removed,” Dr Juan added.

Trends for 2023

This year, Dr Matteo said he is expecting people to be more interested in less invasive procedures — which are faster and require shorter post-surgery recovery time.

He also foresees more eyelid surgery requests to remove extra skin and fat around the eye for a better shape.

Conservative procedures like fillers and Botox are a trend that’s in demand all over the world, and it is increasing year after year, added Dr Juan.

