UAE: 3 upcoming events you need to keep an eye out for

Jazz, Broadway and more

by Purva Grover Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 12:36 AM Last updated: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 12:37 AM

Indian singers Rekha Bharadwaj and Harshdeep Kaur will be performing at The Agenda. Rekha, who released her first album in 2004 titled Ishqa Ishqa has since then enthralled us with numbers like Namak Ishq Ka, Pehli Baar Mohabbat, Raat Ke Dhai Baje, and more. She has carved a niche for herself with her distinctive voice. She will be joined by Harshdeep, who has given us notable songs like Katiya Karoon, Dilbaro, Nachde Ne Saare and more.

On January 14, 8 pm onwards, The Agenda, Dubai Media City

Just jazz

Singer Mark Zitti is set to perform at Lucia, the Italian restaurant, and add an extra charm to the dreamy, aesthetic lively vibe of the venue. Zitti is a legendary entertainer in the UAE circuit and is known for his passionate, high-energy, and incredibly upbeat performances. Equipped with unmistakable flair and charisma, he has a penchant for jazz and swing classics and is likely to have you on your feet or sing along.

Every Sunday, 8 pm onwards, Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

Put on your detective hats

The famous ‘Murder in the Speakeasy’ is back with a new story. Dress in your glamorous 1920s attire and twirl the most-loved Hercule Poirot moustaches, whilst gathering clues and hints from the immersive characters, in the room where Bugsy Alphonse was murdered. This month, flashback into the world of gangsters and dolls, for Paramount Hotel Dubai is bringing in a sensational musical with Broadway-standard powerhouse vocal performances. All you need to do is travel to New York in the 1920s and put on your investigative hat as you step into a movie (an alternative reality of drama, bootlegging, and music) behind the hidden speakeasy door in the lobby to help settle a century-old homicide. Throughout the evening, you will gather clues from the cast to solve the crime.

On January 14, 19, and 26, 8-11 pm, Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai

