UAE: 3 things all art lovers must try

Admire, before you take a bite

Food and art continue to be inseparable. This week, we look at beauties that will please both the art enthusiasts and the foodies.

Floral designs

The Cake Boutique by Waldorf Astoria DIFC has introduced a coral-themed floral collection featuring cakesicles and a Mommy & Me duo cake of coral hues and intricate floral designs. From roses to daisies and pearls, shades of coral, white, and gold, the selection stuns in both design and flavour courtesy of the award-winning cake artist Beth Lauren. With handcrafted and intricate designs, the Mommy & Me cake, a set of two cakes for mama and her little one, is decorated with ombré coral shades and delicate handmade sugar flowers.

Monochrome vibes

Margaux has partnered with Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi for unique designs on limited-edition Ramadan boxes. A renowned artist and savant on the Autism spectrum, Abdulla has transformed the packaging with artwork that features his distinct black and white style, in drawings synonymous with the season. Expect an assortment of designs — from a local family to lanterns and crescents, all perfectly matched with a special touch of Jumeirah, featuring its signature abra and Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Said Abdulla Lutfi, “Art is a powerful medium in our world and to pay homage to the holy month of Ramadan through my passion for art is truly an honour.” The Ramadan hamper by this Parisian-inspired pastry boutique included macaroons, chocolate dates, pistachio and date cakes, sparkling apple and date juice, and more.

Blooming beauties

Slow down. Lean in. Inhale its scent. Observe. Marvel. A rose is blooming. And you can eat it too! To celebrate the arrival of spring, Maxime Frédéric, pastry chef, cheval Blanc Paris, and his team have created a poetic rose — silky petals and a corolla in 75 per cent dark chocolate made in the atelier of the chocolatier Nicolas Berger. These must be plucked delicately, with just the fingertips, to discover what lies at its tender heart: a chocolate egg filled with chocolate coated, caramelised hazelnuts. It makes for a perfect add on to gourmet tables.

