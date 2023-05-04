Around the UAE: 6 things to do this week

1. A royal afternoon

Published: Thu 4 May 2023

Get your royal mode on this weekend as the world will be witnessing the coronation of King Charles and Camilla. If you’re someone who’s deeply invested in the royalty’s lives and wants to experience this historic moment, this one’s for you. Taking place at The Pavilion in Emirates Golf Club on May 6, from 1pm to 4.30pm, watch and celebrate the royal occasion through a live stream on the big screen. In true British fashion, feast on a delicious British spread including the likes of a classic British afternoon tea, Queen’s mutton pie, chicken pie, roast with Yorkshire puddings, and Eton mess for dessert. The offer starts at Dh 395, and Dh 95 for children aged 6-12, and free for those under 6. For reservations, email emiratesdining@dubaigolf.com.

2. Sipping and Relaxing

There is no better stressbuster than taking that break at noon and heading out for a relaxing tea with friends and family. Acacia Lounge is the exact fit if you’re looking to unwind while also having a fun foodie experience. Located in Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, dive into their leisure-filled tea with treats like scones, sandwiches, and cakes accompanied with a selection of hot beverages to sip on. The afternoon tea takes place daily from 2pm until 5pm. The offer starts at Dh195 for two persons, 1 full tier plus 2 beverages and Dh55 for three scones.

3. Throwing it back

Nostalgia is making its way to the UAE this May 7. The beloved boy band Backstreet Boys will be heading over to Etihad Arena this Sunday to play some of their biggest hits and tunes. Sing along to songs like Everybody, Shape of My Heart and I Want It That Way while experiencing this blast from the past with friends and family. Tickets start from Dh245. For tickets, visit livenation.me.

4. For the giggles

Dubai, get ready to laugh again this month with the comeback of the third edition of the Dubai Comedy Festival. Taking place from May 12 until May 21, the festival is a 10-day fete, which will be showcasing top comedians from around the globe. With personalities like Zakir Khan from India to Jimmy Carr and Rafi Bastos, the festival will have all your favourite comics leaving you in splits. For more information, visit dubaicomedyfest.ae.

5. Aqua tricks

Nothing beats a meaningful family time like a circus show. With the recent rise of such multi-dimensional shows in the country, the Fontana Circus Show is one such. Situated in Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, it is the Middle East’s first travelling water circus. Produced by Cirque du Liban and brought to you by HAT Entertainment, Fontana features a breathtaking blend of live entertainment, including artistic circus performances, a dancing musical fountain, aerialist displays, special effects, laser shows, and more. The show is taking place from April 18 until July 2 from 9am until 9pm. The show is suitable for children aged two and above.

6. Mum’s day always

If you celebrate Mother’s Day in May then this one’s for you. Lola Taberna, an award-winning Spanish restaurant is giving families a chance to dish into their Sunday Paella Brunch from 1pm-4pm, with an upgraded sparkling package for all mothers this Sunday, May 7. Guests can enjoy a delectable spread of traditional Spanish dishes, including the paella, while toasting to the special woman in their life in a family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant is located in TRYP by Wyndham Dubai.