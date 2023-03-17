Around the UAE: 4 things to do this week

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

The pop sensation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 12:42 AM

Demi Lovato is all set to perform on March 18, as she prepares to belt out hits like Skyscraper, Tell Me You Love Me and Sorry Not Sorry. The music icon whose hit song This Is Me reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 list and has won multiple awards, will be performing at the Coca Cola Arena for the first time. Tickets start at Dh195 and go up till Dh499. For more information, visit coca-cola-arena.com.

Ramen for Iftar

As the Holy Month of Ramadan is right upon us, find yourself the best spots in town to break your fast while indulging in tantalising feasts. Located in Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Asian cuisine restaurant Baofriend is all set to host a delicious iftar menu made up of sizzling spicy as well as sweet flavours. Starting from sundown until 10pm, the restaurant is offering a four-set menu comprising pan-Asian cuisines, with hints of flavours from the region. The offer starts at Dh69 per person. For more information, call 04 287 5120, or visit baofriend.com.

Mom’s special

Make your mother feel special this Mother’s Day with a grand spread. And if she’s a meat lover, then FireLake Grill House is the perfect spot to be at. The restaurant is offering a free roast dinner for mums. Additionally, all mums will be receiving a Dh100 voucher for spa treatment at Dreamworks Spa. Located in Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills, the offer is valid on March 19 from 12 to 4pm, bearing in mind that a partner and child along with the mother must be present. For more information, call 04 879 1111.

Yoga for the experience

Ever done yoga while you’re surrounded by art? Well, Infinity Des Lumieres is giving you a chance to do exactly that. Taking place every Tuesday and Saturday, from February 21 until March 28, take part in making your body stretch while you’re surrounded by synchronised music and projections on screens. Attendees are required to bring their own mats, while single-use water bottles will be provided. Price starts at Dh150 per person. For more information, visit my.coredirection.com.