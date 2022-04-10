Dubai traffic fines: What happens if you are unable to clear them

The project will be activated by the end of the year
Question: I am a resident of Dubai. I have some outstanding traffic fines that I am unable to pay. My vehicle renewal is due in three months. What happens if I am not able to clear the fines?
Response: Pursuant to your queries, if an individual does not pay the traffic fines in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) may not renew the registration of his or her vehicle. In the event a case is transferred to the Traffic Prosecution of Dubai, it may allow the person to pay the fine in instalments or waive the fine, at the request of the person who has defaulted.
The Dubai Police recently introduced the Fines Instalment Services, which allows drivers to pay off their traffic fines in interest-free, monthly instalments. They can choose between a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month instalment plan. Any resident who has a bank account in the country can benefit from the service. The minimum value of the violations must be Dh5,000.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
