Halal cosmetics & skincare - taking the world by storm
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
Halal skin care products for women fills in the gap that was always there in the fashion industry- giving good quality makeup/skincare products, without resorting to any najis ingredients and animal-cruelty.
Also, the rise of halal products is backed by the fact that people have all turned value-conscious, and they want to know what goes into their products. It's no wonder that Google search for 'Halal Beauty' grew by more than 10x in 2021 alone!
So, gear up, we are giving you a crash course on Halal beauty and cosmetics.
What are halal cosmetics?
Halal cosmetics are regular cosmetics minus animal-ingredients, animal by-products, najis ingredients, harmful chemicals and alcohol, plus clean and safe ingredients and ethical sourcing.
All in all, halal cosmetics are a symbol of cleanliness and purity, ensuring that no animal products are used in its sourcing, manufacturing, packaging and distribution.
Are Halal & vegan cosmetics the same thing?
Absolutely not. There is often a confusion that they are the same, and it is true that vegan does not contain any animal by-product, but they can contain alcohol, while Halal certified products don’t contain alcohol. So, technically, anything that is halal & vegan is really cool.
So, what do halal cosmetics contain?
It is actually what they do not contain that makes halal cosmetics so special.
Carmine
You might love your red lipstick the most, but do you know how this red pigment is formed? Well, cochineal insects are killed, crushed and put in an acidic solution. This extracts the red dye from the insects.
Halal products are free from this harmful ingredient, and resort mostly to plant-based dyes.
Lanolin
It is a greasy substance that is made from the sebum secreted by animals. Sounds gross, right! But did you know that most personal care products like lotions and creams contain lanolin as a moisturizing agent?
Halal products on the other hand, do not contain lanolin, instead they use ingredients like shea butter or Vitamin E.
Beeswax
Beeswax when applied to skin, covers the skin with a thin layer of protective barrier, and hence it is found in a lot of makeup products, like sunscreen or even lipsticks. Beeswax, made from boiling honeycombs, just can't be extracted in a halal way.
Gelatin
Gelatin is a protein obtained from animal collagen (skin, bones, tendons etc) and it is an active ingredient in face creams, sunscreen, and lotions.
Alcohol
Alcohol is used in cosmetic products like perfumes, deodorants, nail polish and nail polish remover. Often, prolonged use can cause skin allergies.
Halal products are 100% alcohol-free, and also free from animal ingredients and thus absolutely safe for all skin types, including the sensitive skin.
Harmful chemicals
Chemicals like parabens, sulfates and alike are often used in most cosmetic and personal care products. But these ingredients can cause skin allergies like redness and swelling on the skin. Further, since these ingredients get absorbed by the skin, they could pose some internal damage as well.
Halal Ingredients being free from these chemicals, are absolutely safe for the skin- inside and out.
What exactly is halal certification?
It is a third party certification done to ensure that each and every ingredient used in the production of a product is sourced in a halal way, and that the production process is carried out by following utmost safety and hygiene. The certification also ensures that each process involved- right from sourcing to production, storage, packaging and distribution are halal-compliant.
So, how do I know if my beauty product is Halal?
Just look for halal logo on the pack. Even better, check if the product is UAE national halal certified.
Any halal beauty brand that I can consider?
So, what's our verdict?
Skin is the biggest organ in the human body. So, it is important to know what we feed our skin. We are generally conscious about eating Halal, but it is time we also explore and dive deeper into the world of halal cosmetics and personal care products. After all, halal is more than just food, it's a way of life.
And we, here in the Middle East, knew the halal way of life all along 😉