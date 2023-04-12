UAE jobs: iPhone-maker Apple hiring for multiple roles

Here are the available positions, as well as the requirements candidates must have for each role

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM

US technology major Apple is hiring staff for its retail operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The iPhone-maker has listed jobs in the UAE even as reports say that job cuts will take place in its corporate retail team.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the layoffs would impact the US company’s development and preservation team. The number of jobs that would be eliminated was not clear, however, it was likely to be small.

In the UAE, Apple would be recruiting for its four stores – two each in Dubai and Abu Dhabi – located in Dubai Mall, The Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall and Al Maryah Island.

The company has mentioned nine listed jobs on its website for various positions, and being bilingual is a plus for all the positions. Below are the complete details and requirements for each job.

- Creative: Ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously; comfortable at selling as well as teaching, and helping team members; adept at recommending other in-store support options;

- Business Expert: Knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them; facilitating business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events; one year of experience selling in the business market; developing qualified leads by phone.

- Expert: Experience in sales and technology solutions; proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products;

- Specialist: Strong communication skills; excellent time management skills; Flexible with your schedule

- Operations Expert: Manage and meet multiple inventory deadlines each week; quickly perform problem-solving tasks; leadership skills, whether guiding by example or coaching a group; Strong organisational skills.

- Genius: Strong people skills; aptitude for acquiring skills in technical repairs; excellent time management skills

- Technical specialist: Assess customers’ needs when they arrive, then provide solutions; the flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialities and skill

- Business Pro: Minimum 3 to 5 years of proven track record in technology and business solutions sales or equivalent;

- Manager: Experience in managing multiple commitments to operations; Advanced Apple expertise on mobility adoption and business transformation with general knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, challenges, and industries.

