UAE jobs: Apple announces multiple vacancies in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Experts say the labour market is now facing the situation of an increasing number of vacancies and a shortage of suitable candidates
Global tech giant Apple is now hiring in the country, with ten vacancies posted on its website. The company is looking to hire in multiple locations across the country.
Creative
Expert
Business Expert
Genius
Operations Expert
Specialist
Technical Specialist
Business Pro
Senior Manager
Manager
