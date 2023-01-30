UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE jobs: Apple announces multiple vacancies in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The tech company announced as many as 10 new openings across the country

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 4:02 PM

Global tech giant Apple is now hiring in the country, with ten vacancies posted on its website. The company is looking to hire in multiple locations across the country.

Below is the list of jobs and key requirements:

Creative

  • Having and sharing knowledge with customers, employees to inspire creativity
  • An individual who can share ideas and bring visions to life
  • Empowering customers to create "something wonderful"

Expert

  • Introducing people to the world of Apple, turning visitors into loyal customers.
  • interactions with team members as well as with customers
  • Deriving satisfaction from creating loyal, lifelong customers

Business Expert

  • Connecting business professionals and entrepreneurs with required tools for solutions to work in their businesses.
  • Helping them learn about Apple products and exploring possibilities
  • Passionate to make the business succeed
  • Has an understanding of business needs and enthusiasm for Apple
  • Offers powerful, innovative solutions to each customer

Genius

  • Maintaining customers’ trust in Apple as the skilled expert, troubleshooting and repairing products
  • Using problem-solving and people skills to assure Genius Bar customers of swift resolutions to their technical problems
  • Educating team members about products, while independently keeping technical know-how up to date
  • Customer service brilliance and empathetic nature to provide Genius advice and support

Operations Expert

  • Guiding and mentoring team
  • Keeping pace with changing demands, making sure every product and demo machine is where it should be
  • Organisational skills and dedication to help people connect to the products they love

Specialist

  • Providing solutions helping consumers' find ideal products
  • Understanding, delivering on customers’ needs

Technical Specialist

  • Range of focused support and service tasks to be daily part of the job
  • Ready to share knowledge and provide exceptional assistance
  • Bringing resolution and insight to each customer, elevating their relationship with Apple

Business Pro

  • Responsible for developing and growing relationships with high potential business customers in Apple Retail
  • Ability to take a personalised, solution-based approach to customer needs
  • Strong business and sales acumen, and knowledge of key SMB industries, business challenges, and trends in their local community
  • Strong consultative expertise in Apple and third-party solutions
  • Mentoring the broader store team and help support an environment where business is integrated into the store culture

Senior Manager

  • Leading the staff and operations of one or more store areas and seeking solutions and results that create a high-performing work environment
  • Reading situations quickly and acting courageously to build success for the business
  • Promoting the Apple brand through unparalleled customer service

Manager

  • A diverse set of leadership skills
  • Exhibiting composure from each new challenge
  • Building and inspiring high-performing teams who deliver positive experiences for customers

ALSO READ:


More news from Jobs