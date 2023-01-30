UAE jobs: Apple announces multiple vacancies in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The tech company announced as many as 10 new openings across the country

Global tech giant Apple is now hiring in the country, with ten vacancies posted on its website. The company is looking to hire in multiple locations across the country.

Below is the list of jobs and key requirements:

Creative

Having and sharing knowledge with customers, employees to inspire creativity

An individual who can share ideas and bring visions to life

Empowering customers to create "something wonderful"

Expert

Introducing people to the world of Apple, turning visitors into loyal customers.

interactions with team members as well as with customers

Deriving satisfaction from creating loyal, lifelong customers

Business Expert

Connecting business professionals and entrepreneurs with required tools for solutions to work in their businesses.

Helping them learn about Apple products and exploring possibilities

Passionate to make the business succeed

Has an understanding of business needs and enthusiasm for Apple

Offers powerful, innovative solutions to each customer

Genius

Maintaining customers’ trust in Apple as the skilled expert, troubleshooting and repairing products

Using problem-solving and people skills to assure Genius Bar customers of swift resolutions to their technical problems

Educating team members about products, while independently keeping technical know-how up to date

Customer service brilliance and empathetic nature to provide Genius advice and support

Operations Expert

Guiding and mentoring team

Keeping pace with changing demands, making sure every product and demo machine is where it should be

Organisational skills and dedication to help people connect to the products they love

Specialist

Providing solutions helping consumers' find ideal products

Understanding, delivering on customers’ needs

Technical Specialist

Range of focused support and service tasks to be daily part of the job

Ready to share knowledge and provide exceptional assistance

Bringing resolution and insight to each customer, elevating their relationship with Apple

Business Pro

Responsible for developing and growing relationships with high potential business customers in Apple Retail

Ability to take a personalised, solution-based approach to customer needs

Strong business and sales acumen, and knowledge of key SMB industries, business challenges, and trends in their local community

Strong consultative expertise in Apple and third-party solutions

Mentoring the broader store team and help support an environment where business is integrated into the store culture

Senior Manager

Leading the staff and operations of one or more store areas and seeking solutions and results that create a high-performing work environment

Reading situations quickly and acting courageously to build success for the business

Promoting the Apple brand through unparalleled customer service

Manager

A diverse set of leadership skills

Exhibiting composure from each new challenge

Building and inspiring high-performing teams who deliver positive experiences for customers

